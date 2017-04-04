Nancy Kerrigan laughs off Kristi Yamaguchi's 'Break a Leg' comment

"Dancing With the Stars" contestant and Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan is laughing off Kristi Yamaguchi's comment from last month, where she told Kerrigan to "break a leg" on week 1 of the dancing show.

Immediately after Yamaguchi sent the kind words, the Internet pounced, bringing up the fact that Kerrigan was clubbed in the right knee by an assailant after skating practice in 1994.

But Kerrigan, 47, and Yamaguchi, 45, decided to have fun with the choice of words. The duo held up a sign that read "Break A Leg Nancy!" in an Instagram post published last night.

"A special sign to cheer on my roomie @nancyakerrigan ?? vote!!!" Yamaguchi wrote.

Kerrigan posted a message of her own, thanking Yamaguchi for her support. Kerrigan and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev scored a 33 on Monday's show.

It was later revealed that Kerrigan's attacker was hired by skating rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly.

Gillooly ended up taking a plea deal for his involvement in the attack and receiving a two-year prison sentence, according to The New York Times. Harding took a separate plea deal for obstruction of justice.