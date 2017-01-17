Australian actress Margot Robbie transformed into the crazy, wacky Harley Quinn last year for "Suicide Squad," and now she's taking a different turn for a biopic she's currently filming.

Photos have popped up from the set of her Tanya Harding film titled "I, Tanya," which is set for release next year, according to IMDB.

In the photo, Robbie appears to be wearing a body suit and facial prosthetics to resemble the former skating champion.

Not many details about the movie are known, other that it focuses on Harding's rise "among the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the sport is thrown into doubt, when her boyfriend intervenes," according to the official synopsis. The film may focus on the 1994 attack on Harding's rival, Nancy Kerrigan, who was struck in the knee with a club-like instrument after leaving a practice session.

Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly will be played by "Captain America" star Sebastian Stan. In real life, Gillooly ended up taking a plea deal for his involvement in the attack that resulted in a 2-year prison sentence, according to The New York Times. Harding took a separate plea deal for obstruction of justice that resulted in no prison time.

Kerrigan rebounded after the attack and went on to win silver at the '94 Olympic Games.