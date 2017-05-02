Nancy Kerrigan says sharing her struggle with miscarriages on 'DWTS' was an 'honor'

Two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan and “Bachelor” Nick Viall were sent home from the dance floor Monday night in a double elimination on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Kerrigan, 47, said sharing her story about her struggle with miscarriages on the show was an “honor.”

“The show’s been such a great platform for me. I didn’t realize what it was giving me and allowing me the chance to speak out about things I’ve been through,” she said on “Good Morning America.” “Miscarriages and eating disorders and things that I didn’t realize would touch so many people, and what an honor that is to maybe help somebody else. I had no idea I was going to do that.”

The Olympian explained the emotional toll it took on her and her family as she struggled to kids.

"It was devastating. It's hard on your marriage," she told ABC News in April after revealing the miscarriages in an emotional performance. "You think, 'What's wrong with me,' like, what did I do so wrong to make this happen?” she said.

Kerrigan said today she was “a little surprised” to have been eliminated from “DWTS” after performing one her best dances of the season.

“I really wanted to get to the end and I wanted to keep going and learn more,” she said. “But I knew every week there’s always that chance. It’s just part of the game, I guess.”

Viall was surprised on “GMA” with a sweet send-off message from his fiancée, Vanessa.

“Nick, I know how hard you’ve been working and I just want to say you’re a winner in my heart,” she said in the recorded video.

“This experience for me was all about getting outside of my comfort zone and taking big risks, and knowing that you can survive them,” Viall explained of his time on the show. “And while it is just dancing, but to be comfortable with that idea I think is something that is useful in life.”

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.