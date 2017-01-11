Natalie Portman is weighing in on Hollywood's gender pay gap, saying that she was once paid three times less than her male co-star.

The "Jackie" star, 35, told Marie Claire UK, that Ashton Kutcher, her co-star on 2011's "No Strings Attached," earned a salary three times greater than hers.

"I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been," the Oscar winner said. "I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

"Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar," she added. "In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar."

The actress doesn't think the disparity is because for similar roles "women and men are more or less capable."

"We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities," she said. "We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem."

In 2015, Jennifer Lawrence also opened up about the gender pay gap in Hollywood, when she penned an op-ed piece for Lena Dunham's newsletter Lenny about how she was paid significantly less than her male co-stars in 2013's "American Hustle."

Since then, other stars, including Patricia Arquette, Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Cooper, have spoken out about the wage gap.