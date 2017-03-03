Natalie Portman welcomes a daughter

It's a girl for Natalie Portman!

The actress's rep confirmed to ABC News that Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed their daughter, Amalia, on Feb. 22.

The couple are also parents to a 5-year-old son.

"Mother and baby are happy and healthy," her rep said.

On Feb. 25, Portman, 35, who was nominated for a best actress Oscar for her starring role in "Jackie," told ABC News in a statement that she was unable to attend the show because of her pregnancy.

"I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends," Portman said in the statement.