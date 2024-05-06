Trump trial live updates: Judge again holds Trump in contempt, threatens jail time

Judge again holds Trump in contempt, threatens jail time

Judge Juan Merchan has found former President Trump violated the limited gag in the case for a 10th time and has held him in contempt.

"I find you in criminal contempt for the 10th time," Merchan said, determining that Trump violated the gag order when he made remarks about the case's jury on April 22 during an interview on Real America's Voice, after the trial had started.

Merchan said that the $1,000 dollar fines per violation "are not serving as a deterrent" and threatened to jail Trump moving forward.

"Mr. Trump, last thing I want to do is put you in jail, you are the former president of the United States, and possibly the next president as well," Merchan said, directly addressing Trump.

"At the end of the day I have a job to do," Merchan said.

"Defendant violated the order by making public statements about the jury and how it was selected," Merchan's ruling siad. "In doing so, Defendant not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of these proceedings, but again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and of their loved ones.

The ruling comes after Merchan earlier found Trump in contempt for nine previous violations of the trial's limited gag order, for which Trump paid $1,000 for each violation.