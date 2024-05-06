LIVE UPDATES
Trump trial live updates: Judge again holds Trump in contempt, threatens jail time
Donald Trump will be in court for Day 11 of his criminal trial in New York.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.
Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Top headlines:
What to know about the hush money case
Judge again holds Trump in contempt, threatens jail time
Judge Juan Merchan has found former President Trump violated the limited gag in the case for a 10th time and has held him in contempt.
"I find you in criminal contempt for the 10th time," Merchan said, determining that Trump violated the gag order when he made remarks about the case's jury on April 22 during an interview on Real America's Voice, after the trial had started.
Merchan said that the $1,000 dollar fines per violation "are not serving as a deterrent" and threatened to jail Trump moving forward.
"Mr. Trump, last thing I want to do is put you in jail, you are the former president of the United States, and possibly the next president as well," Merchan said, directly addressing Trump.
"At the end of the day I have a job to do," Merchan said.
"Defendant violated the order by making public statements about the jury and how it was selected," Merchan's ruling siad. "In doing so, Defendant not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of these proceedings, but again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and of their loved ones.
The ruling comes after Merchan earlier found Trump in contempt for nine previous violations of the trial's limited gag order, for which Trump paid $1,000 for each violation.
Trump enters courtroom
Trump has entered the courtroom, carrying a stack of papers in his hand.
The former president is joined for the second time by his son Eric Trump, who is sitting in the front row of the gallery next to Trump lawyer Alina Habba, who is in court for the first time.
Prosecutors have also filed into the courtroom.
3rd week of testimony to begin
The third week of testimony in former President Trump's criminal hush money trial gets underway this morning.
Jurors on Friday heard the completion of Hope Hicks' testimony, as the former top Trump aide recounted the 2016 Trump campaign's reaction to the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, and also said she felt it would have been out of character for Michael Cohen to have made the $130,000 Stormy Daniels hush money payment on his own.
The trial us scheduled to resume this morning with testimony from the prosecution's next witness.