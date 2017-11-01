What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in November

On the heels of Hulu's success with "The Handmaid's Tale" comes another adaptation of a Margaret Atwood novel, this time on Netflix.

All six episodes of the miniseries "Alias Grace," based on Atwood's 1996 novel, will be available on Netflix starting Nov. 3. Unlike "The Handmaid's Tale," which was set in a dystopian future in which women were forced to become breeders, "Alias" is set in 1840s Canada and based on actual events. It tells the story of the real-life murders of a wealthy Ontario farmer and his housewife, and Grace Marks, the poor Irish domestic servant who is convicted of killing them.

Also coming to Netflix is Spike Lee's mini-series, "She's Gotta Have It," based on his 1986 debut film, and Dee Rees' new film "Mudbound," which will be released simultaneously in select theaters on Nov. 17 and stars Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan.

On Amazon, fans will be able to access the Amazon Original film "The Big Sick" and "Despicable Me 3." On Hulu, users will be able to stream several James Bond films as well as the 2017 comedy "Person to Person."

Check out the full lists for Netflix, Amazon and Hulu below.

Netflix

Nov. 1

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web

Field of Dreams

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Nov. 2

All About the Money

It's Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 3

Alias Grace -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 4

Williams

Nov. 5

The Homesman

The Veil

Nov. 6

The Dinner

Nov. 7

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Nov. 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 12

Long Time Running

Nov. 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Nov. 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

Nov. 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Nov. 16

9

Nov. 17

A Christmas Prince -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 20

Piranha

Nov. 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

Nov. 22

Cherry Pop

Godless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Nov. 23

Deep

She's Gotta Have It: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 24

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 27

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Nov. 28

Glitch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain

Nov. 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Nov. 30

The Details

Winning

Amazon

Nov. 1

A Knight's Tale

A View to Kill

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Altar Egos

Bad Boys

Beauty Factory

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Chasing the Star

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Dances with Wolves

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

GoldenEye

Goldfinger

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Legally Blondes

License to Kill

Live and Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Nowhere to Run

No Way to Live

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Redeemer

Speed Racer

St. Elmo's Fire

The Beautiful Ones

The Cell

The Departed

The Little Tin Man

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Up in the Air

You Only Live Twice

Nov. 3

Falling Water: Season 1

The Only Living Boy in New York (Amazon Original)

Nov. 4

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween

Nov. 5

Life on the Line

The Lovers

Nov. 6

Among Us

Pearly Gates

Nov. 7

Fifty Shades of Black

Home Fires: Season 2

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Amazon Original): Season 1

Beach Rats (Available on Amazon Video)

Good Time (Available on Amazon Video)

The Hitman’s Body Guard (Available on Amazon Video)

Nov. 9

Armed Response

Nov. 10

Allied

Nov. 13

Baby Steps

Broken Mile

Orion

The Patent Scam

Nov. 14

Logan Lucky (Available on Amazon Video)

Nov. 16

Shot Caller

Nov. 17

Landline (Amazon Original)

Nov. 19

Man Down

Nov. 20

Before the Sun Explodes

Blood Ransom

Nov. 21

Dark Angel: Season 1

Despicable Me 3 (Available on Amazon Video)

Nov. 23

Home Remedy: Season 1

he Stinky and Dirty Show (Amazon Original): Season 2

Nov. 24

Fences

The Big Sick (Amazon Original)

Nov. 27

London’s Finest

Panic

The Incomparable Rose Hartman

Nov. 28

Click Clack Moo Holiday (Amazon Original)

Nov. 29

The Circle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Original): Season 1

Nov. 30

Ogar: Will of Steel

Hulu

Nov. 1

13 Going on 30

25th Hour

5th Kind

The 13th Warrior

The Air up There

A View to Kill

Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Alfie

The Aristocats

Arizona Bushwhackers

Ashby

The Associate

Bad Boys

Bad Santa

Barbarella

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beowulf

Blown Away

Bound

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Brother Bear

Celtic Pride

Christmas Classics: Jingle Bells

Christmas Classics: O’Christmas Tree

Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Crash

Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Snooze

Christmas Classics: We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Christmas with the Cranks

Chuck Jones Collection: A Very Merry Cricket

Corky Romano

Cougars, Inc.

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

D3: the Mighty Ducks

Dances with Wolves

Dead Hands Dig Deep

Dead Man on Campus

Delta Farce

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dirty Work

Double Take

Doug’s First Movie

Dr. No

Ella Enchanted

Flesh + Blood

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Grumpy Old Men

Grumpier Old Men

Home for the Holidays

How to Build a Time Machine

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

Jacob’s Ladder

Journey to Space

The Joy Luck Club

Jungle to Jungle

Jungle Book – Live Action

K-19: The Widowmaker

Kazaam

Kung Fu Hustle

Larger than Life

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Legally Blondes

License to Kill

Little Man

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Maid in Manhattan

Man of the House

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Marrying Man

Mean Creek

Men in Black

The Mighty Quinn

Moonlight Mile

Moonraker

The Mothman Prophecies

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Never Say Never Again

Nixon

Ocean’s Eleven

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Open Range

Out Cold

Outside Providence

The Peacemaker

Permanent Midnight

Pinocchio

Proof

Pumpkin

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet American

The Rescuers

Rabbit-Proof Fence

The Saint

Saved!

Scream

Shaolin Soccer

She’s All That

Shopgirl

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th

Six Days, Seven Nights

Split Decisions

The Spy who Loved Me

Summer’s Moon

The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Sweetest Thing

The Sword in the Stone

Teen Wolf

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Treasure Planet

Unforgettable

Up in the Air

The Usual Suspects

What’s the Worst that Could Happen?

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winter’s Bone

The World is not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Nov. 2

Total Divas: Season 7 Premiere

The Penguin King

Nov. 3

Player vs. Player: Season 1 Premiere

Nov. 4

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 12

Man Seeking Woman: Complete Season 3

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

Nov. 5

ESL Replay: Season 1 Premiere

Hannah Montana the Movie

Life on the Line

Zero Days

Nov. 7

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 5

Nov. 8

Gadgetgang in Outerspace

Much Ado About Nothing

Oddball

White Haired Witch

Nov. 10

Bootcamp: Immortals: Season 1 Premiere

Taboo: Complete Season 1

Allied

Austin Found

The Song

Nov. 11

Citizen Jane

Obey Giant: Hulu Original Documentary

Their Finest

Nov. 14

Future Man: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Guidance: Complete Season 2

Nov. 15

Uncontrollably Fond: Complete Season 1

Extract

Iron Sky

Parkland

Still Breathing

Nov. 16

Gameface: Complete Season 1

There’s…Johnny!: Complete Season 1

Whose Streets?

Nov. 19

Baskets: Complete Season 2

Man Down

Nov. 20

Whitey

Nov. 21

Blossom: Complete Series

Marvel’s Runaways: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Nov. 22

Chicago Med: Season 3 Premiere

The Assassin Next Door

Stander

Nov. 23

Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5

Happy Christmas

Nov. 24

Fences

Nov. 30