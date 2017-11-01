What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in November

On the heels of Hulu's success with "The Handmaid's Tale" comes another adaptation of a Margaret Atwood novel, this time on Netflix.
All six episodes of the miniseries "Alias Grace," based on Atwood's 1996 novel, will be available on Netflix starting Nov. 3. Unlike "The Handmaid's Tale," which was set in a dystopian future in which women were forced to become breeders, "Alias" is set in 1840s Canada and based on actual events. It tells the story of the real-life murders of a wealthy Ontario farmer and his housewife, and Grace Marks, the poor Irish domestic servant who is convicted of killing them.
Also coming to Netflix is Spike Lee's mini-series, "She's Gotta Have It," based on his 1986 debut film, and Dee Rees' new film "Mudbound," which will be released simultaneously in select theaters on Nov. 17 and stars Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan.
On Amazon, fans will be able to access the Amazon Original film "The Big Sick" and "Despicable Me 3." On Hulu, users will be able to stream several James Bond films as well as the 2017 comedy "Person to Person."
Check out the full lists for Netflix, Amazon and Hulu below.
Netflix
Nov. 1
- 42
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte's Web
- Field of Dreams
- Michael Clayton
- Oculus
- Scary Movie
- Silent Hill
- Stranger: Season 1
- The Bittersweet
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Reader
- The Whole Nine Yards
- To Rome with Love
- Under Arrest: Season 7
- Undercover Grandpa
- Where the Day Takes You
Nov. 2
- All About the Money
- It's Not Yet Dark
- Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 3
- Alias Grace -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eventual Salvation
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 4
- Williams
Nov. 5
- The Homesman
- The Veil
Nov. 6
- The Dinner
Nov. 7
- Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- P. King Duckling: Season 1
- Project Mc²: Part 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
Nov. 10
- Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lady Dynamite: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Killer -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 12
- Long Time Running
Nov. 13
- Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Nov. 14
- DeRay Davis: How To Act Black -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hickok
Nov. 15
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Nov. 16
- 9
Nov. 17
- A Christmas Prince -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Longmire: Final Season -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s The Punisher -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mudbound -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
- Santa Claws
- Shot in the Dark: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 20
- Piranha
Nov. 21
- Beat Bugs: All Together Now -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Saving Capitalism -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Case for Christ
Nov. 22
- Cherry Pop
- Godless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby
- Tracers
Nov. 23
- Deep
- She's Gotta Have It: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 24
- Bushwick
- Cuba and the Cameraman -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Frontier: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 27
- Broadchurch: Season 3
- Darkness Rising
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
Nov. 28
- Glitch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Good Morning Call: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Queen Of Spain
Nov. 29
- Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
Nov. 30
- The Details
- Winning
Amazon
Nov. 1
- A Knight's Tale
- A View to Kill
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Airplane!
- Altar Egos
- Bad Boys
- Beauty Factory
- Bram Stoker's Dracula
- Chasing the Star
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- Dances with Wolves
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dirty Work
- Dr. No
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia with Love
- GoldenEye
- Goldfinger
- Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
- Legally Blondes
- License to Kill
- Live and Let Die
- Moonraker
- Never Say Never Again
- Nowhere to Run
- No Way to Live
- Octopussy
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service
- Redeemer
- Speed Racer
- St. Elmo's Fire
- The Beautiful Ones
- The Cell
- The Departed
- The Little Tin Man
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Peacemaker
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World is Not Enough
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Unforgettable
- Up in the Air
- You Only Live Twice
Nov. 3
- Falling Water: Season 1
- The Only Living Boy in New York (Amazon Original)
Nov. 4
- Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Nov. 5
- Life on the Line
- The Lovers
Nov. 6
- Among Us
- Pearly Gates
Nov. 7
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Home Fires: Season 2
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Amazon Original): Season 1
- Beach Rats (Available on Amazon Video)
- Good Time (Available on Amazon Video)
- The Hitman’s Body Guard (Available on Amazon Video)
Nov. 9
- Armed Response
Nov. 10
- Allied
Nov. 13
- Baby Steps
- Broken Mile
- Orion
- The Patent Scam
Nov. 14
- Logan Lucky (Available on Amazon Video)
Nov. 16
- Shot Caller
Nov. 17
- Landline (Amazon Original)
Nov. 19
- Man Down
Nov. 20
- Before the Sun Explodes
- Blood Ransom
Nov. 21
- Dark Angel: Season 1
- Despicable Me 3 (Available on Amazon Video)
Nov. 23
- Home Remedy: Season 1
- he Stinky and Dirty Show (Amazon Original): Season 2
Nov. 24
- Fences
- The Big Sick (Amazon Original)
Nov. 27
- London’s Finest
- Panic
- The Incomparable Rose Hartman
Nov. 28
- Click Clack Moo Holiday (Amazon Original)
Nov. 29
- The Circle
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Original): Season 1
Nov. 30
- Ogar: Will of Steel
Hulu
Nov. 1
- 13 Going on 30
- 25th Hour
- 5th Kind
- The 13th Warrior
- The Air up There
- A View to Kill
- Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver
- Airplane!
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Alfie
- The Aristocats
- Arizona Bushwhackers
- Ashby
- The Associate
- Bad Boys
- Bad Santa
- Barbarella
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Beowulf
- Blown Away
- Bound
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Brother Bear
- Celtic Pride
- Christmas Classics: Jingle Bells
- Christmas Classics: O’Christmas Tree
- Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Crash
- Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Snooze
- Christmas Classics: We Wish You a Merry Christmas
- Christmas with the Cranks
- Chuck Jones Collection: A Very Merry Cricket
- Corky Romano
- Cougars, Inc.
- Crocodile Dundee
- Crocodile Dundee II
- D3: the Mighty Ducks
- Dances with Wolves
- Dead Hands Dig Deep
- Dead Man on Campus
- Delta Farce
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dirty Work
- Double Take
- Doug’s First Movie
- Dr. No
- Ella Enchanted
- Flesh + Blood
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia with Love
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Grumpy Old Men
- Grumpier Old Men
- Home for the Holidays
- How to Build a Time Machine
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame II
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Journey to Space
- The Joy Luck Club
- Jungle to Jungle
- Jungle Book – Live Action
- K-19: The Widowmaker
- Kazaam
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Larger than Life
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Legally Blondes
- License to Kill
- Little Man
- Live and Let Die
- The Living Daylights
- Maid in Manhattan
- Man of the House
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Marrying Man
- Mean Creek
- Men in Black
- The Mighty Quinn
- Moonlight Mile
- Moonraker
- The Mothman Prophecies
- Mr. Holland’s Opus
- Never Say Never Again
- Nixon
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Octopussy
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Open Range
- Out Cold
- Outside Providence
- The Peacemaker
- Permanent Midnight
- Pinocchio
- Proof
- Pumpkin
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
- The Purple Rose of Cairo
- The Quiet American
- The Rescuers
- Rabbit-Proof Fence
- The Saint
- Saved!
- Scream
- Shaolin Soccer
- She’s All That
- Shopgirl
- Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Split Decisions
- The Spy who Loved Me
- Summer’s Moon
- The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure
- The Swan Princess Christmas
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Sword in the Stone
- Teen Wolf
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Treasure Planet
- Unforgettable
- Up in the Air
- The Usual Suspects
- What’s the Worst that Could Happen?
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Winter’s Bone
- The World is not Enough
- You Only Live Twice
Nov. 2
- Total Divas: Season 7 Premiere
- The Penguin King
Nov. 3
- Player vs. Player: Season 1 Premiere
Nov. 4
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 12
- Man Seeking Woman: Complete Season 3
- Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween
Nov. 5
- ESL Replay: Season 1 Premiere
- Hannah Montana the Movie
- Life on the Line
- Zero Days
Nov. 7
- Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 5
Nov. 8
- Gadgetgang in Outerspace
- Much Ado About Nothing
- Oddball
- White Haired Witch
Nov. 10
- Bootcamp: Immortals: Season 1 Premiere
- Taboo: Complete Season 1
- Allied
- Austin Found
- The Song
Nov. 11
- Citizen Jane
- Obey Giant: Hulu Original Documentary
- Their Finest
Nov. 14
- Future Man: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Guidance: Complete Season 2
Nov. 15
- Uncontrollably Fond: Complete Season 1
- Extract
- Iron Sky
- Parkland
- Still Breathing
Nov. 16
- Gameface: Complete Season 1
- There’s…Johnny!: Complete Season 1
- Whose Streets?
Nov. 19
- Baskets: Complete Season 2
- Man Down
Nov. 20
- Whitey
Nov. 21
- Blossom: Complete Series
- Marvel’s Runaways: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Nov. 22
- Chicago Med: Season 3 Premiere
- The Assassin Next Door
- Stander
Nov. 23
- Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5
- Happy Christmas
Nov. 24
- Fences
Nov. 30
- Monkey Business
- Person to Person