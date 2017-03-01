What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in March

Mar 1, 2017, 11:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Bahar Pars, left, as Parvaneh, and Rolf Lassgard, as Ove, in a scene from "A Man Called Ove."Music Box Films
Bahar Pars, left, as Parvaneh, and Rolf Lassgard, as Ove, in a scene from "A Man Called Ove."

It's March, which means a new month of new titles on streaming services.

This month brings new original series, recent film releases and, as always, a few classics. There's even the Oscar nominee for best foreign language film, "A Man Called Ove."

Here is the complete list for March:

Amazon

Prime

Mar. 1

  • "Nine Lives"
  • "Anthropoid"
  • "What We Do in the Shadows"
  • "Chicago"
  • "Hannibal"
  • "Hoodwinked"
  • "The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold"
  • "What's Eating Gilbert Grape"
  • "The Gambler"
  • "Charlie Bartlett"
  • "Vampire in Brooklyn"

Mar. 2

  • "The Dressmaker" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
  • "Emma"

Mar. 3

  • "Annedroids: Season 4" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 10

  • "Hand of God: Season 2" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 11

  • "W."
  • "Churchill's Secret"

Mar. 16

  • "Orphan Black: Season 4"

Mar. 17

  • "You Are Wanted: Season 1" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
  • "Everybody Wants Some!!"

Mar. 23

  • "Gimme Danger" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 24

  • "American Girl Special: Season 3" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 29

  • "A Man Called Ove"

Streaming on Amazon Video

Mar. 8

  • "The Americans: Season 5"

Mar. 14

  • "Patriot's Day"

Mar. 17

  • "We Bare Bears: Season 3"

Mar. 18

  • "The Powerpuff Girls: Season 3"

    • Netflix

    Mar. 1

    • "Angry Birds: Season 2"
    • "Blazing Saddles"
    • "Chicago"
    • "Deep Run"
    • "Dirt Every Day: Season 1"
    • "Epic Drives: Season 2"
    • "Friday After Next"
    • "Head 2 Head: Season 2"
    • "Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1"
    • "Ignition: Season 1"
    • "Impossible Dreamers"
    • "Jurassic Park"
    • "Jurassic Park III"
    • "Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2"
    • "Know Your Enemy – Japan"
    • "Kung Fu Panda"
    • "Let There Be Light"
    • "Memento"
    • "Midnight in Paris"
    • "Nacho Libre"
    • "Nazi Concentration Camps"
    • "Roadkill: Season 2"
    • "Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane"
    • "San Pietro"
    • "Singing with Angels"
    • "Sustainable"
    • "Slums of Beverly Hills"
    • "The Craft"
    • "This Is Spinal Tap"
    • "Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny"
    • "The Lost World: Jurassic Park"
    • "The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress"
    • "The Negro Soldier"
    • "Thunderbolt"
    • "Tunisian Victory"

    Mar. 3

    • "Greenleaf: Season 1"

    Mar. 4

    • "Safe Haven"

    Mar. 5

    • "Señora Acero: Season 3"

    Mar. 7

    • "Amy Schumer: The Leather Special" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    Mar. 8

    • "Hands of Stone"
    • "The Waterboy"

    Mar. 9

    • "Thithi"

    Mar. 10

    • "Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Burning Sands" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Love: Season 2" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "One More Time: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "The Boss' Daughter

    Mar. 13

    • "Must Love Dogs"
    • "Million Dollar Baby"

    Mar. 14

    • "Disney’s Pete’s Dragon"
    • "Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    Mar. 15

    • "Disney’s The BFG"
    • "Lucha Underground: Seasons 1-2"
    • "Notes on Blindness"

    Mar. 16

    • "Beau Sejour: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Coraline"

    Mar. 17

    • "Deidra & Laney Rob a Train" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "?Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale"
    • "Pandora" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Samurai Gourmet: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    Mar. 20

    • "El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 "

    Mar. 21

    • "Ali & Nino"
    • "Another Forever"
    • "Evolution"
    • "Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)"

    Mar. 23

    • "How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3"
    • "Welcome to New York"

    Mar. 24

    • "Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Déjà Vu"
    • "Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Grace and Frankie: Season 3" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Ingobernable: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Spider"
    • "The Square"
    • "The Most Hated Woman in America" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Who Framed Roger Rabbit"

    Mar. 25

    • "The Student Body"
    • "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage"

    Mar. 26

    • "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou"

    Mar. 27

    • "Better Call Saul: Season 2"

    Mar. 28

    • "Archer: Season 7"
    • "Jo Koy: Live from Seattle" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    Mar. 30

    • "Life in Pieces: Season 1"

    Mar. 30

    • "13 Reasons Why: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Bordertown: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1"
    • "Dinotrux: Season 4" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "FirstBorn"
    • "Five Came Back" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling"
    • "Rosewood: Season 1"
    • "The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2"
    • "The Discovery" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    • "Trailer Park Boys: Season 11" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

    Hulu

    Mar. 1

    • "National Treasure: Complete Four-Part Series" - HULU ORIGINAL
    • "13 Going on 30"
    • "52 Pick Up"
    • "A Company Man"
    • "A Simple Plan"
    • "The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai"
    • "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert"
    • "American Heart"
    • "American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America"
    • "Ancient Aliens Origins"
    • "And While We Were Here"
    • "Badges of Fury"
    • "Battle Ground"
    • "The Big Kahuna"
    • "Born to be Blue"
    • "Carrie"
    • "The Rage: Carrie 2"
    • "Cavemen"
    • "Charlie Bartlett"
    • "Clueless"
    • "Code 46"
    • "Commitment"
    • "Confession of Murder"
    • "The Courier"
    • "Curse of the Zodiac"
    • "The Cutting Edge"
    • "The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold"
    • "Dead Man’s Bounty"
    • "Doomsday Book"
    • "Dummy"
    • "Eastern Bandits"
    • "Enemy at the Gates"
    • "The Final Cut"
    • "Flash Point"
    • "Floating City"
    • "The Fog"
    • "The Four"
    • "The Gambler"
    • "Gang Related"
    • "The Ghost Writer"
    • "The Guillotines"
    • "Hannibal"
    • "I Love You Phillip Morris"
    • "Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport"
    • "The Karate Kid"
    • "The Karate Kid 3"
    • "The Karate Kid: Part 2"
    • "Kid Cannabis"
    • "Killer Klowns from Outer Space"
    • "King of the Mountain"
    • "The Kings of the Streets"
    • "The Last Tycoon"
    • "Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit"
    • "Little Big Soldier"
    • "Lost Highway"
    • "Lost in Thailand "
    • "The Man from Nowhere"
    • "Miami Vice"
    • "Mr. Majestyk"
    • "Mystery Road"
    • "New World"
    • "Ninja Masters"
    • "Not Suitable for Children"
    • "On the Job"
    • "Ordinary People"
    • "The Phantom of the Opera"
    • "Pele: Birth of a Legend"
    • "Penelope"
    • "Possums"
    • "Radio Days"
    • "Requiem for a Dream"
    • "Saving General Yang"
    • "Shaolin"
    • "Shark Babes"
    • "Slightly Single in LA"
    • "Special ID"
    • "Staying Alive"
    • "The Substitute 2: Schools Out"
    • "The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All"
    • "The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option"
    • "The Substitute"
    • "Surf’s Up"
    • "The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3"
    • "Tai Chi Hero"
    • "Tai Chi Zero"
    • "Terminator 2: Judgement Day"
    • "The Thieves"
    • "Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her"
    • "Top Gun"
    • "Up in the Air"
    • "Vampire in Brooklyn"
    • "A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days"
    • "War of the Arrows"
    • "What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?"
    • "The Wrath of Vajra"
    • "Young Detective Dee"

    Mar. 2

    • "Last Girl Standing"

    Mar. 3

    • "Young Ones"

    Mar. 4

    • "La Piloto: Series Premiere"
    • "Out of the Furnace"
    • "House of D "

    Mar. 5

    • "The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom: Season 1 Premiere"
    • "Food Chains"

    Mar. 5

    • "Making History: Series Premiere"
    • "The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 8"
    • "Time After Time: Series Premiere"
    • "ChickLit"
    • "A Gamer’s Life"

    Mar. 8

    • "Uncensored with Michael Ware: Complete Season 1"

    Mar. 9

    • "Burning Blue"
    • "Tom Papa: Human Mule"

    Mar. 10

    • "The Catch: Season 2 Premiere"
    • "Kicking & Screaming: Series Premiere"
    • "Steven Universe: Complete Season 3"

    Mar. 11

    • "Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 2"
    • "American Jihad"

    Mar. 13

    • "Future Baby"

    Mar. 15

    • "Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: Complete Season 2"
    • "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion"

    Mar. 15

    • "NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1"

    Mar. 17

    • "Counterfeit Cat: Complete Season 1"
    • "Fargo: Complete Season 2"
    • "Mr. Pickles: Complete Season 2"
    • "A Bronx Tale"
    • "Everybody Wants Some!!"
    • "The Truth about Emmanuel"

    Mar. 19

    • "Happy Birthday"
    • "The Suspect"

    Mar. 20

    • "Fear Inc."

    Mar. 21

    • "Dancing with the Stars: Season 24 Premiere"
    • "Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 2"
    • "The Twins: Happily Ever After: Series Premiere"
    • "American Romance"

    Mar. 21

    • "Big Cat Week: Season 7 Premiere"
    • "Shots Fired: Series Premiere"
    • "NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2"

    Mar. 24

    • "The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 1"

    Mar. 26

    • "Love & Vets: Complete Season 1"

    Mar. 27

    • "Skinwalkers"

    Mar. 28

    • "Archer: Complete Season 7 "

    Mar. 29

    • "Harlots: Season 1 Premiere"
    • "Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 2" - HULU ORIGINAL

    Mar. 30

    • "Imaginary Mary: Series Premiere"
    • "NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3"

    Mar. 30

    • "Dangerous Curves"
    • "Disgraced"