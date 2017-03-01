What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in March

It's March, which means a new month of new titles on streaming services.

This month brings new original series, recent film releases and, as always, a few classics. There's even the Oscar nominee for best foreign language film, "A Man Called Ove."

Here is the complete list for March:

Amazon

Prime

Mar. 1

"Nine Lives"

"Anthropoid"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

"Chicago"

"Hannibal"

"Hoodwinked"

"The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold"

"What's Eating Gilbert Grape"

"The Gambler"

"Charlie Bartlett"

"Vampire in Brooklyn"

Mar. 2

"The Dressmaker" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

"Emma"

Mar. 3

"Annedroids: Season 4" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 10

"Hand of God: Season 2" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 11

"W."

"Churchill's Secret"

Mar. 16

"Orphan Black: Season 4"

Mar. 17

"You Are Wanted: Season 1" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

"Everybody Wants Some!!"

Mar. 23

"Gimme Danger" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 24

"American Girl Special: Season 3" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Mar. 29

"A Man Called Ove"

Streaming on Amazon Video

Mar. 8

"The Americans: Season 5"

Mar. 14

"Patriot's Day"

Mar. 17

"We Bare Bears: Season 3"

Mar. 18