What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in March

It's March, which means a new month of new titles on streaming services.
This month brings new original series, recent film releases and, as always, a few classics. There's even the Oscar nominee for best foreign language film, "A Man Called Ove."
Here is the complete list for March:
Amazon
Prime
Mar. 1
- "Nine Lives"
- "Anthropoid"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
- "Chicago"
- "Hannibal"
- "Hoodwinked"
- "The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold"
- "What's Eating Gilbert Grape"
- "The Gambler"
- "Charlie Bartlett"
- "Vampire in Brooklyn"
Mar. 2
- "The Dressmaker" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
- "Emma"
Mar. 3
- "Annedroids: Season 4" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Mar. 10
- "Hand of God: Season 2" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Mar. 11
- "W."
- "Churchill's Secret"
Mar. 16
- "Orphan Black: Season 4"
Mar. 17
- "You Are Wanted: Season 1" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
- "Everybody Wants Some!!"
Mar. 23
- "Gimme Danger" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Mar. 24
- "American Girl Special: Season 3" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Mar. 29
- "A Man Called Ove"
Streaming on Amazon Video
Mar. 8
- "The Americans: Season 5"
Mar. 14
- "Patriot's Day"
Mar. 17
- "We Bare Bears: Season 3"
Mar. 18
- "The Powerpuff Girls: Season 3"
- "Angry Birds: Season 2"
- "Blazing Saddles"
- "Chicago"
- "Deep Run"
- "Dirt Every Day: Season 1"
- "Epic Drives: Season 2"
- "Friday After Next"
- "Head 2 Head: Season 2"
- "Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1"
- "Ignition: Season 1"
- "Impossible Dreamers"
- "Jurassic Park"
- "Jurassic Park III"
- "Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2"
- "Know Your Enemy – Japan"
- "Kung Fu Panda"
- "Let There Be Light"
- "Memento"
- "Midnight in Paris"
- "Nacho Libre"
- "Nazi Concentration Camps"
- "Roadkill: Season 2"
- "Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane"
- "San Pietro"
- "Singing with Angels"
- "Sustainable"
- "Slums of Beverly Hills"
- "The Craft"
- "This Is Spinal Tap"
- "Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny"
- "The Lost World: Jurassic Park"
- "The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress"
- "The Negro Soldier"
- "Thunderbolt"
- "Tunisian Victory"
- "Greenleaf: Season 1"
- "Safe Haven"
- "Señora Acero: Season 3"
- "Amy Schumer: The Leather Special" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Hands of Stone"
- "The Waterboy"
- "Thithi"
- "Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Burning Sands" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Love: Season 2" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "One More Time: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "The Boss' Daughter
- "Must Love Dogs"
- "Million Dollar Baby"
- "Disney’s Pete’s Dragon"
- "Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Disney’s The BFG"
- "Lucha Underground: Seasons 1-2"
- "Notes on Blindness"
- "Beau Sejour: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Coraline"
- "Deidra & Laney Rob a Train" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "?Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale"
- "Pandora" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Samurai Gourmet: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Come and Find Me"
- "The Vampire Diaries: Season 8"
- "El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 "
- "Ali & Nino"
- "Another Forever"
- "Evolution"
- "Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare)"
- "How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3"
- "Welcome to New York"
- "Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Déjà Vu"
- "Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Grace and Frankie: Season 3" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Ingobernable: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Spider"
- "The Square"
- "The Most Hated Woman in America" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Who Framed Roger Rabbit"
- "The Student Body"
- "USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage"
- "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou"
- "Better Call Saul: Season 2"
- "Archer: Season 7"
- "Jo Koy: Live from Seattle" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Life in Pieces: Season 1"
- "13 Reasons Why: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Bordertown: Season 1" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1"
- "Dinotrux: Season 4" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "FirstBorn"
- "Five Came Back" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling"
- "Rosewood: Season 1"
- "The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2"
- "The Discovery" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Trailer Park Boys: Season 11" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "National Treasure: Complete Four-Part Series" - HULU ORIGINAL
- "13 Going on 30"
- "52 Pick Up"
- "A Company Man"
- "A Simple Plan"
- "The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai"
- "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert"
- "American Heart"
- "American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America"
- "Ancient Aliens Origins"
- "And While We Were Here"
- "Badges of Fury"
- "Battle Ground"
- "The Big Kahuna"
- "Born to be Blue"
- "Carrie"
- "The Rage: Carrie 2"
- "Cavemen"
- "Charlie Bartlett"
- "Clueless"
- "Code 46"
- "Commitment"
- "Confession of Murder"
- "The Courier"
- "Curse of the Zodiac"
- "The Cutting Edge"
- "The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold"
- "Dead Man’s Bounty"
- "Doomsday Book"
- "Dummy"
- "Eastern Bandits"
- "Enemy at the Gates"
- "The Final Cut"
- "Flash Point"
- "Floating City"
- "The Fog"
- "The Four"
- "The Gambler"
- "Gang Related"
- "The Ghost Writer"
- "The Guillotines"
- "Hannibal"
- "I Love You Phillip Morris"
- "Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport"
- "The Karate Kid"
- "The Karate Kid 3"
- "The Karate Kid: Part 2"
- "Kid Cannabis"
- "Killer Klowns from Outer Space"
- "King of the Mountain"
- "The Kings of the Streets"
- "The Last Tycoon"
- "Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit"
- "Little Big Soldier"
- "Lost Highway"
- "Lost in Thailand "
- "The Man from Nowhere"
- "Miami Vice"
- "Mr. Majestyk"
- "Mystery Road"
- "New World"
- "Ninja Masters"
- "Not Suitable for Children"
- "On the Job"
- "Ordinary People"
- "The Phantom of the Opera"
- "Pele: Birth of a Legend"
- "Penelope"
- "Possums"
- "Radio Days"
- "Requiem for a Dream"
- "Saving General Yang"
- "Shaolin"
- "Shark Babes"
- "Slightly Single in LA"
- "Special ID"
- "Staying Alive"
- "The Substitute 2: Schools Out"
- "The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All"
- "The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option"
- "The Substitute"
- "Surf’s Up"
- "The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3"
- "Tai Chi Hero"
- "Tai Chi Zero"
- "Terminator 2: Judgement Day"
- "The Thieves"
- "Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her"
- "Top Gun"
- "Up in the Air"
- "Vampire in Brooklyn"
- "A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days"
- "War of the Arrows"
- "What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?"
- "The Wrath of Vajra"
- "Young Detective Dee"
- "Last Girl Standing"
- "Young Ones"
- "La Piloto: Series Premiere"
- "Out of the Furnace"
- "House of D "
- "The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom: Season 1 Premiere"
- "Food Chains"
- "Making History: Series Premiere"
- "The Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 8"
- "Time After Time: Series Premiere"
- "ChickLit"
- "A Gamer’s Life"
- "Uncensored with Michael Ware: Complete Season 1"
- "Burning Blue"
- "Tom Papa: Human Mule"
- "The Catch: Season 2 Premiere"
- "Kicking & Screaming: Series Premiere"
- "Steven Universe: Complete Season 3"
- "Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 2"
- "American Jihad"
- "Future Baby"
- "Sheriff Callie’s Wild West: Complete Season 2"
- "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion"
- "NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 1"
- "Counterfeit Cat: Complete Season 1"
- "Fargo: Complete Season 2"
- "Mr. Pickles: Complete Season 2"
- "A Bronx Tale"
- "Everybody Wants Some!!"
- "The Truth about Emmanuel"
- "Happy Birthday"
- "The Suspect"
- "Fear Inc."
- "Dancing with the Stars: Season 24 Premiere"
- "Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 2"
- "The Twins: Happily Ever After: Series Premiere"
- "American Romance"
- "Big Cat Week: Season 7 Premiere"
- "Shots Fired: Series Premiere"
- "NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 2"
- "The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 1"
- "Love & Vets: Complete Season 1"
- "Skinwalkers"
- "Archer: Complete Season 7 "
- "Harlots: Season 1 Premiere"
- "Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Complete Season 2" - HULU ORIGINAL
- "Imaginary Mary: Series Premiere"
- "NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 3"
- "Dangerous Curves"
- "Disgraced"
Netflix
Mar. 1
Mar. 3
Mar. 4
Mar. 5
Mar. 7
Mar. 8
Mar. 9
Mar. 10
Mar. 13
Mar. 14
Mar. 15
Mar. 16
Mar. 17
Mar. 18
Mar. 20
Mar. 21
Mar. 23
Mar. 24
Mar. 25
Mar. 26
Mar. 27
Mar. 28
Mar. 30
Mar. 30
Hulu
Mar. 1
Mar. 2
Mar. 3
Mar. 4
Mar. 5
Mar. 5
Mar. 8
Mar. 9
Mar. 10
Mar. 11
Mar. 13
Mar. 15
Mar. 15
Mar. 17
Mar. 19
Mar. 20
Mar. 21
Mar. 21
Mar. 24
Mar. 26
Mar. 27
Mar. 28
Mar. 29
Mar. 30
Mar. 30