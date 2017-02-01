A new month brings new titles to streaming services.
From original series -- Netflix is debuting its new show "Santa Clarita Diet" on Feb. 3 -- to film classics, there's an offering for everyone.
And for movie buffs who have yet to see Oscar-nominated films, get excited: Several are heading to iTunes this month!
The complete list can be found below.
Netflix
Feb. 1
- "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks"
- "Babe"
- "Babe: Pig in the City"
- "Balto"
- "Balto 2: Wolf Quest"
- "Balto 3: Wings of Change"
- "Contact"
- "Corpse Bride"
- "Disney’s Finding Dory"
- "Eleven P.M."
- "Elephant’s Dream"
- "From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story"
- "Gun Runners"
- "Hell-Bound Train"
- "Highly Strung"
- "Hot Biskits"
- "I Am Sun Mu"
- "Invincible"
- "Les beaux malaises": Season 1-4
- "Magic Mike"
- "Masha's Spooky Stories": Season 1
- "Mother with a Gun"
- "Paris Is Burning"
- "Project X"
- "Silver Streak"
- "The Blair Witch Project"
- "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe"
- "The Five Heartbeats"
- "The Furchester Hotel": Season 1-2
- "The Girl from Chicago"
- "The Longest Day"
- "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
- "Twilight"
- "Women in Gold"
Feb. 2
- "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson"
- "Frequency": Season 1
Feb. 3
- "Daniel Sosa: Sosafado" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Imperial Dreams" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Santa Clarita Diet" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 4
- "Superbad"
Feb. 5
- "Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It"
- "Los herederos"
Feb. 6
- "Girls Lost"
- "Me, Myself and Her"
Feb. 7
- "Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 8
- "Tiempos Felices"
- "Girl Asleep"
Feb. 10
- "Abstract: The Art of Design"
- "David Brent: Life on the Road" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 11
- "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend": Season 2
- "Stronger Than The World" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 12
- "Clouds of Sils Maria"
Feb. 13
- "Code: Debugging the Gender Gap"
- "Magicians: Life in the Impossible"
Feb. 14
- "Girlfriend’s Day" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Katherine Ryan: In Trouble" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "King Cobra"
- "Project Mc 2: Part 4" –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "White Nights" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 15
- "Aram, Aram"
- "Before I Go to Sleep"
- "Fire Song"
Feb. 16
- "Milk"
- "Sundown"
Feb. 17
- "Chef's Table": Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge": Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Kill Ratio"
- "The Seven Deadly Sins": Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 19
- "Girl Meets World": Season 3
- "Growing Up Wild"
- "Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta"
- "When Calls the Heart": Season 3
Feb. 21
- "Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 23
- "Sausage Party"
Feb. 24
- "I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Legend Quest": Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Ultimate Beastmaster" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- "VeggieTales in the City": Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Feb. 26
- "Night Will Fall"
Feb. 27
- "Brazilian Western"
Feb. 28
- "Be Here Now"
- "Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hulu
Feb. 1
- "The Only Way is Essex": Complete Season 17
- "Addicted to Love"
- "The American President"
- "Black Hawk Down"
- "Care Bears Movie"
- "Chocolat"
- "City of Angels"
- "Dead Heat"
- "Drop Zone"
- "Dying Laughing"
- "Escape from Alcatraz"
- "Failure to Launch"
- "The Firm"
- "Forces of Nature"
- "Forget Paris"
- "The Fountain"
- "Frankie & Johnny"
- "From Dusk till Dawn"
- "Girl, Interrupted"
- "Hoosiers"
- "How to Eat Fried Worms"
- "Hubble"
- "I Went Down"
- "Judgement Day"
- "Kiss the Bride"
- "The Machinist"
- "Olympic Pride, American Prejudice"
- "Payback"
- "Pretty in Pink"
- "Rent"
- "Revolutionary Road"
- "Rob Roy"
- "The Running Man"
- "Sabrina" (1954)
- "Sabrina" (1995)
- "Shakespeare in Love"
- "Soapdish"
- "There will be Blood"
- "The Station Agent"
- "Untamed Heart"
- "Wild Bill"
Feb. 3
- "I Love You Phillip Morris"
- "The Dog"
Feb. 4
- "Murder in the First": Complete Season 3
- "Margin Call"
Feb. 6
- "24: Legacy": Series Premiere
- "The Incredible Dr. Pol": Season 10 Premiere
- "Hostile Boarder"
- "The Look of Love"
- "Restored Me"
Feb. 7
- "APB": Series Premiere
- "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special"
Feb. 8
- "Devious Maids": Complete Season 4
- "Lawless Oceans": Complete Season 1
- "UnREAL": Complete Season 2
Feb. 10
- "MasterChef Junior": Season 5 Premiere
Feb. 11
- "Kampai! For the Love of Sake"
Feb. 12
- "Outback Wrangler": Season 2 Premiere
- "K.C. Undercover": Complete Season 2
- "Puppy Days": Complete Season 1
- "Snake City": Season 3 Premiere
Feb. 13
- "Golden Girls": Complete Series
Feb. 14
- "The Mindy Project": Season 5B Premiere
Feb. 15
- "American Teen"
Feb. 18
- "The Boondocks": Complete Series
Feb. 20
- "As Cool as I Am"
Feb. 28
- "Taken": Series Premiere
- "The Voice": Season 12 Premiere
- "When We Rise": Series Premiere
Amazon
Prime
Feb. 1
- "Into the Wild"
- "Thelma & Louise"
- "Teen Wolf"
- "My King"
- "Nuts!"
- "Hook"
- "Forces of Nature"
- "Care Bears Movie"
- "Dead Heat"
- "Diamonds Are Forever"
- "Die Another Day"
- "Drop Zone"
- "Escape from Alcatraz"
- "The Firm"
- "Frankie & Johnny" (1991)
- "Goldfinger"
- "Hoosiers"
- "I Went Down"
- "Judgement Day"
- "Kiss The Bride"
- "Live and Let Die"
- "The Living Daylights"
- "Man with the Golden Gun"
- "Never Say Never Again"
- "Octopussy"
- "Payback"
- "Pretty in Pink"
- "Rob Roy"
- "The Running Man"
- "Sabrina" (1954)
- "Sabrina" (1995)
- "Soapdish"
- "The Spy Who Loved Me"
- "Untamed Heart"
- "Wild Bill"
- "The World is Not Enough"
- "You Only Live Twice"
Feb. 4
- "Yellowbird"
- "Margin Call"
Feb. 6
- "Hostile Border"
Feb. 7
- "Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Feb. 10
- "The Collection" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Feb. 15
- "The Americans"
- "American Teen"
Feb. 16
- "Author: JT Leroy Story" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
Feb. 21
- "The Tunnel"
Feb. 24
- "Patriot" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
- "10 Cloverfield Lane"
Feb. 26
-
- "Touched With Fire"
Feb. 27
- "Captain Fantastic"
- "Havana Motor Club"
Streaming on Amazon Video
Feb. 1
- "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern"
Feb. 2
- "Steven Universe"
Feb. 4
- "Mighty Magiswords"
Feb. 5
- "The Dead Files"
Feb. 6
- "24: Legacy"
- "The Detour"
Feb. 7
- "Disierto"
Feb. 9
- "Legion 2016"
Feb. 10
- "MasterChef Junior"
Feb. 14
- "Doctor Strange" (2016)
Feb. 16
- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
Feb. 19
- "Planet Earth 2"
Feb. 21
- "Bates Motel"
- "Moana"
iTunes
TV
Feb. 1
- "The Fosters" Season 4B
- "Switched at Birth" Season 5
Feb. 2
- "Madiba"
- "The 100" Season 4
Feb. 3
- "Training Day"
- "Powerless" (Free Series Premiere)
- "Superior Donuts"
Feb. 6
- "24: Legacy" (Free Series Premiere)
Feb. 7
- "APB" (Free Series Premiere)
- "Graves" (Free Double Episode Premiere)
Feb. 8
- "Imposter" (Free Series Premiere)
Feb. 9
- "The Expanse" Season 2
- "Legion" (Free Series Premiere)
Feb. 11
- "Reign" Season 4
Feb. 13
- "Walking Dead" Season 7B
Feb. 14
- "Humans" Season 2
Feb. 16
- "Doubt"
- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" Vol. 4
Feb. 19
- "Planet Earth II"
Feb. 21
- "Bates Motel" Season 5
Feb. 22
- "The Detour" Season 2
Feb. 24
- "The Blacklist: Redemption" (Free Series Premiere)
- "Sun Records"
Feb. 28
- "Taken"
- "When We Rise"
Movies
Feb. 3
- "Youth In Oregon" - Same Day As Theaters
- "Don’t Knock Twice" - Same Day As Theaters
Feb. 7
- "Hacksaw Ridge"
- "Manchester By The Sea"
- "The 9th Life of Louis Drax"
- "Baby, Baby, Baby"
- "Come What May"
- "In Dubious Battle"
- "Numb"
- "Nocturnal Animals"
- "Eagle Huntress"
- "Age of Shadows"
- "Tanna"
- "Desierto"
Feb. 10
- "Stray Bullets" - Same Day As Theaters
- "Rules Don't Apply"
Feb. 14
- "Dr. Strange"
- "Moonlight"
- "Chronic"
- "Embrace"
- "Allied"
- "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk"
Feb. 17
- "Fire At Sea"
- "XX - Same Day As Theaters"
- "American Fable" - Same Day As Theaters
Feb. 21
- "Moana"
- "Jackie"
- "Girl with All the Gifts"
- "Man Down"
- "Bad Santa 2"
- "Seasons"
- "They Call Us Monsters"
- "Speed Sisters"
Feb. 24
- "Fences"
- "Kiki" - Same Day As Theaters