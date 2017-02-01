Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, Hulu: What's New in February 2017

Feb 1, 2017, 3:34 PM ET
PHOTO: Drew Barrymore appears in a scene from the Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet."Saeed Adyani/Netflix
Drew Barrymore appears in a scene from the Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet."

A new month brings new titles to streaming services.

From original series -- Netflix is debuting its new show "Santa Clarita Diet" on Feb. 3 -- to film classics, there's an offering for everyone.

And for movie buffs who have yet to see Oscar-nominated films, get excited: Several are heading to iTunes this month!

The complete list can be found below.

Netflix

Feb. 1

  • "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks"
  • "Babe"
  • "Babe: Pig in the City"
  • "Balto"
  • "Balto 2: Wolf Quest"
  • "Balto 3: Wings of Change"
  • "Contact"
  • "Corpse Bride"
  • "Disney’s Finding Dory"
  • "Eleven P.M."
  • "Elephant’s Dream"
  • "From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story"
  • "Gun Runners"
  • "Hell-Bound Train"
  • "Highly Strung"
  • "Hot Biskits"
  • "I Am Sun Mu"
  • "Invincible"
  • "Les beaux malaises": Season 1-4
  • "Magic Mike"
  • "Masha's Spooky Stories": Season 1
  • "Mother with a Gun"
  • "Paris Is Burning"
  • "Project X"
  • "Silver Streak"
  • "The Blair Witch Project"
  • "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe"
  • "The Five Heartbeats"
  • "The Furchester Hotel": Season 1-2
  • "The Girl from Chicago"
  • "The Longest Day"
  • "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
  • "Twilight"
  • "Women in Gold"

Feb. 2

  • "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson"
  • "Frequency": Season 1

Feb. 3

  • "Daniel Sosa: Sosafado" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "Imperial Dreams" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "Santa Clarita Diet" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 4

  • "Superbad"

Feb. 5

  • "Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It"
  • "Los herederos"

Feb. 6

  • "Girls Lost"
  • "Me, Myself and Her"

Feb. 7

  • "Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 8

  • "Tiempos Felices"
  • "Girl Asleep"

Feb. 10

  • "Abstract: The Art of Design"
  • "David Brent: Life on the Road" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 11

  • "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend": Season 2
  • "Stronger Than The World" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 12

  • "Clouds of Sils Maria"

Feb. 13

  • "Code: Debugging the Gender Gap"
  • "Magicians: Life in the Impossible"

Feb. 14

  • "Girlfriend’s Day" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "Katherine Ryan: In Trouble" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "King Cobra"
  • "Project Mc 2: Part 4" –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "White Nights" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 15

  • "Aram, Aram"
  • "Before I Go to Sleep"
  • "Fire Song"

Feb. 16

  • "Milk"
  • "Sundown"

Feb. 17

  • "Chef's Table": Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge": Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "Kill Ratio"
  • "The Seven Deadly Sins": Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 19

  • "Girl Meets World": Season 3
  • "Growing Up Wild"
  • "Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta"
  • "When Calls the Heart": Season 3

Feb. 21

  • "Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 23

  • "Sausage Party"

Feb. 24

  • "I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "Legend Quest": Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "Ultimate Beastmaster" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • "VeggieTales in the City": Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 26

  • "Night Will Fall"

Feb. 27

  • "Brazilian Western"

Feb. 28

  • "Be Here Now"
  • "Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hulu

Feb. 1

  • "The Only Way is Essex": Complete Season 17
  • "Addicted to Love"
  • "The American President"
  • "Black Hawk Down"
  • "Care Bears Movie"
  • "Chocolat"
  • "City of Angels"
  • "Dead Heat"
  • "Drop Zone"
  • "Dying Laughing"
  • "Escape from Alcatraz"
  • "Failure to Launch"
  • "The Firm"
  • "Forces of Nature"
  • "Forget Paris"
  • "The Fountain"
  • "Frankie & Johnny"
  • "From Dusk till Dawn"
  • "Girl, Interrupted"
  • "Hoosiers"
  • "How to Eat Fried Worms"
  • "Hubble"
  • "I Went Down"
  • "Judgement Day"
  • "Kiss the Bride"
  • "The Machinist"
  • "Olympic Pride, American Prejudice"
  • "Payback"
  • "Pretty in Pink"
  • "Rent"
  • "Revolutionary Road"
  • "Rob Roy"
  • "The Running Man"
  • "Sabrina" (1954)
  • "Sabrina" (1995)
  • "Shakespeare in Love"
  • "Soapdish"
  • "There will be Blood"
  • "The Station Agent"
  • "Untamed Heart"
  • "Wild Bill"

Feb. 3

  • "I Love You Phillip Morris"
  • "The Dog"

Feb. 4

  • "Murder in the First": Complete Season 3
  • "Margin Call"

Feb. 6

  • "24: Legacy": Series Premiere
  • "The Incredible Dr. Pol": Season 10 Premiere
  • "Hostile Boarder"
  • "The Look of Love"
  • "Restored Me"

Feb. 7

  • "APB": Series Premiere
  • "Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special"

Feb. 8

  • "Devious Maids": Complete Season 4
  • "Lawless Oceans": Complete Season 1
  • "UnREAL": Complete Season 2

Feb. 10

  • "MasterChef Junior": Season 5 Premiere

Feb. 11

  • "Kampai! For the Love of Sake"

Feb. 12

  • "Outback Wrangler": Season 2 Premiere
  • "K.C. Undercover": Complete Season 2
  • "Puppy Days": Complete Season 1
  • "Snake City": Season 3 Premiere

Feb. 13

  • "Golden Girls": Complete Series

Feb. 14

  • "The Mindy Project": Season 5B Premiere

Feb. 15

  • "American Teen"

Feb. 18

  • "The Boondocks": Complete Series

Feb. 20

  • "As Cool as I Am"

Feb. 28

  • "Taken": Series Premiere
  • "The Voice": Season 12 Premiere
  • "When We Rise": Series Premiere

Amazon

Prime

Feb. 1

  • "Into the Wild"
  • "Thelma & Louise"
  • "Teen Wolf"
  • "My King"
  • "Nuts!"
  • "Hook"
  • "Forces of Nature"
  • "Care Bears Movie"
  • "Dead Heat"
  • "Diamonds Are Forever"
  • "Die Another Day"
  • "Drop Zone"
  • "Escape from Alcatraz"
  • "The Firm"
  • "Frankie & Johnny" (1991)
  • "Goldfinger"
  • "Hoosiers"
  • "I Went Down"
  • "Judgement Day"
  • "Kiss The Bride"
  • "Live and Let Die"
  • "The Living Daylights"
  • "Man with the Golden Gun"
  • "Never Say Never Again"
  • "Octopussy"
  • "Payback"
  • "Pretty in Pink"
  • "Rob Roy"
  • "The Running Man"
  • "Sabrina" (1954)
  • "Sabrina" (1995)
  • "Soapdish"
  • "The Spy Who Loved Me"
  • "Untamed Heart"
  • "Wild Bill"
  • "The World is Not Enough"
  • "You Only Live Twice"

Feb. 4

  • "Yellowbird"
  • "Margin Call"

Feb. 6

  • "Hostile Border"

Feb. 7

  • "Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Feb. 10

  • "The Collection" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Feb. 15

  • "The Americans"
  • "American Teen"

Feb. 16

  • "Author: JT Leroy Story" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Feb. 21

  • "The Tunnel"

Feb. 24

  • "Patriot" - AMAZON ORIGINAL
  • "10 Cloverfield Lane"

Feb. 26

    • "Touched With Fire"

Feb. 27

  • "Captain Fantastic"
  • "Havana Motor Club"

Streaming on Amazon Video

Feb. 1

  • "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern"

Feb. 2

  • "Steven Universe"

Feb. 4

  • "Mighty Magiswords"

Feb. 5

  • "The Dead Files"

Feb. 6

  • "24: Legacy"
  • "The Detour"

Feb. 7

  • "Disierto"

Feb. 9

  • "Legion 2016"

Feb. 10

  • "MasterChef Junior"

Feb. 14

  • "Doctor Strange" (2016)

Feb. 16

  • "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

Feb. 19

  • "Planet Earth 2"

Feb. 21

  • "Bates Motel"
  • "Moana"

iTunes

TV

Feb. 1

  • "The Fosters" Season 4B
  • "Switched at Birth" Season 5

Feb. 2

  • "Madiba"
  • "The 100" Season 4

Feb. 3

  • "Training Day"
  • "Powerless" (Free Series Premiere)
  • "Superior Donuts"

Feb. 6

  • "24: Legacy" (Free Series Premiere)

Feb. 7

  • "APB" (Free Series Premiere)
  • "Graves" (Free Double Episode Premiere)

Feb. 8

  • "Imposter" (Free Series Premiere)

Feb. 9

  • "The Expanse" Season 2
  • "Legion" (Free Series Premiere)

Feb. 11

  • "Reign" Season 4

Feb. 13

  • "Walking Dead" Season 7B

Feb. 14

  • "Humans" Season 2

Feb. 16

  • "Doubt"
  • "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" Vol. 4

Feb. 19

  • "Planet Earth II"

Feb. 21

  • "Bates Motel" Season 5

Feb. 22

  • "The Detour" Season 2

Feb. 24

  • "The Blacklist: Redemption" (Free Series Premiere)
  • "Sun Records"

Feb. 28

  • "Taken"
  • "When We Rise"

Movies

Feb. 3

  • "Youth In Oregon" - Same Day As Theaters
  • "Don’t Knock Twice" - Same Day As Theaters

Feb. 7

  • "Hacksaw Ridge"
  • "Manchester By The Sea"
  • "The 9th Life of Louis Drax"
  • "Baby, Baby, Baby"
  • "Come What May"
  • "In Dubious Battle"
  • "Numb"
  • "Nocturnal Animals"
  • "Eagle Huntress"
  • "Age of Shadows"
  • "Tanna"
  • "Desierto"

Feb. 10

  • "Stray Bullets" - Same Day As Theaters
  • "Rules Don't Apply"

Feb. 14

  • "Dr. Strange"
  • "Moonlight"
  • "Chronic"
  • "Embrace"
  • "Allied"
  • "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk"

Feb. 17

  • "Fire At Sea"
  • "XX - Same Day As Theaters"
  • "American Fable" - Same Day As Theaters

Feb. 21

  • "Moana"
  • "Jackie"
  • "Girl with All the Gifts"
  • "Man Down"
  • "Bad Santa 2"
  • "Seasons"
  • "They Call Us Monsters"
  • "Speed Sisters"

Feb. 24

  • "Fences"
  • "Kiki" - Same Day As Theaters