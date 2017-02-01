A new month brings new titles to streaming services.

From original series -- Netflix is debuting its new show "Santa Clarita Diet" on Feb. 3 -- to film classics, there's an offering for everyone.

And for movie buffs who have yet to see Oscar-nominated films, get excited: Several are heading to iTunes this month!

The complete list can be found below.

Netflix

Feb. 1

"Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks"

"Babe"

"Babe: Pig in the City"

"Balto"

"Balto 2: Wolf Quest"

"Balto 3: Wings of Change"

"Contact"

"Corpse Bride"

"Disney’s Finding Dory"

"Eleven P.M."

"Elephant’s Dream"

"From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story"

"Gun Runners"

"Hell-Bound Train"

"Highly Strung"

"Hot Biskits"

"I Am Sun Mu"

"Invincible"

"Les beaux malaises": Season 1-4

"Magic Mike"

"Masha's Spooky Stories": Season 1

"Mother with a Gun"

"Paris Is Burning"

"Project X"

"Silver Streak"

"The Blair Witch Project"

"The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe"

"The Five Heartbeats"

"The Furchester Hotel": Season 1-2

"The Girl from Chicago"

"The Longest Day"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"Twilight"

"Women in Gold"

Feb. 2

"American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson"

"Frequency": Season 1

Feb. 3

"Daniel Sosa: Sosafado" - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Imperial Dreams" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Santa Clarita Diet" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 4

"Superbad"

Feb. 5

"Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It"

"Los herederos"

Feb. 6

"Girls Lost"

"Me, Myself and Her"

Feb. 7

"Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 8

"Tiempos Felices"

"Girl Asleep"

Feb. 10

"Abstract: The Art of Design"

"David Brent: Life on the Road" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 11

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend": Season 2

"Stronger Than The World" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 12

"Clouds of Sils Maria"

Feb. 13

"Code: Debugging the Gender Gap"

"Magicians: Life in the Impossible"

Feb. 14

"Girlfriend’s Day" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Katherine Ryan: In Trouble" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"King Cobra"

"Project Mc 2: Part 4" –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"White Nights" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Feb. 15

"Aram, Aram"

"Before I Go to Sleep"

"Fire Song"

Feb. 16

"Milk"

"Sundown"

Feb. 17

"Chef's Table": Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge": Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Kill Ratio"

"The Seven Deadly Sins": Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 19

"Girl Meets World": Season 3

"Growing Up Wild"

"Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta"

"When Calls the Heart": Season 3

Feb. 21

"Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 23

"Sausage Party"

Feb. 24

"I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Legend Quest": Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Ultimate Beastmaster" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"VeggieTales in the City": Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 26

"Night Will Fall"

Feb. 27

"Brazilian Western"

Feb. 28

"Be Here Now"

"Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hulu

Feb. 1

"The Only Way is Essex": Complete Season 17

"Addicted to Love"

"The American President"

"Black Hawk Down"

"Care Bears Movie"

"Chocolat"

"City of Angels"

"Dead Heat"

"Drop Zone"

"Dying Laughing"

"Escape from Alcatraz"

"Failure to Launch"

"The Firm"

"Forces of Nature"

"Forget Paris"

"The Fountain"

"Frankie & Johnny"

"From Dusk till Dawn"

"Girl, Interrupted"

"Hoosiers"

"How to Eat Fried Worms"

"Hubble"

"I Went Down"

"Judgement Day"

"Kiss the Bride"

"The Machinist"

"Olympic Pride, American Prejudice"

"Payback"

"Pretty in Pink"

"Rent"

"Revolutionary Road"

"Rob Roy"

"The Running Man"

"Sabrina" (1954)

"Sabrina" (1995)

"Shakespeare in Love"

"Soapdish"

"There will be Blood"

"The Station Agent"

"Untamed Heart"

"Wild Bill"

Feb. 3

"I Love You Phillip Morris"

"The Dog"

Feb. 4

"Murder in the First": Complete Season 3

"Margin Call"

Feb. 6

"24: Legacy": Series Premiere

"The Incredible Dr. Pol": Season 10 Premiere

"Hostile Boarder"

"The Look of Love"

"Restored Me"

Feb. 7

"APB": Series Premiere

"Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special"

Feb. 8

"Devious Maids": Complete Season 4

"Lawless Oceans": Complete Season 1

"UnREAL": Complete Season 2

Feb. 10

"MasterChef Junior": Season 5 Premiere

Feb. 11

"Kampai! For the Love of Sake"

Feb. 12

"Outback Wrangler": Season 2 Premiere

"K.C. Undercover": Complete Season 2

"Puppy Days": Complete Season 1

"Snake City": Season 3 Premiere

Feb. 13

"Golden Girls": Complete Series

Feb. 14

"The Mindy Project": Season 5B Premiere

Feb. 15

"American Teen"

Feb. 18

"The Boondocks": Complete Series

Feb. 20

"As Cool as I Am"

Feb. 28

"Taken": Series Premiere

"The Voice": Season 12 Premiere

"When We Rise": Series Premiere

Amazon

Prime

Feb. 1

"Into the Wild"

"Thelma & Louise"

"Teen Wolf"

"My King"

"Nuts!"

"Hook"

"Forces of Nature"

"Care Bears Movie"

"Dead Heat"

"Diamonds Are Forever"

"Die Another Day"

"Drop Zone"

"Escape from Alcatraz"

"The Firm"

"Frankie & Johnny" (1991)

"Goldfinger"

"Hoosiers"

"I Went Down"

"Judgement Day"

"Kiss The Bride"

"Live and Let Die"

"The Living Daylights"

"Man with the Golden Gun"

"Never Say Never Again"

"Octopussy"

"Payback"

"Pretty in Pink"

"Rob Roy"

"The Running Man"

"Sabrina" (1954)

"Sabrina" (1995)

"Soapdish"

"The Spy Who Loved Me"

"Untamed Heart"

"Wild Bill"

"The World is Not Enough"

"You Only Live Twice"

Feb. 4

"Yellowbird"

"Margin Call"

Feb. 6

"Hostile Border"

Feb. 7

"Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Feb. 10

"The Collection" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Feb. 15

"The Americans"

"American Teen"

Feb. 16

"Author: JT Leroy Story" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Feb. 21

"The Tunnel"

Feb. 24

"Patriot" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

"10 Cloverfield Lane"

Feb. 26

"Touched With Fire"



Feb. 27

"Captain Fantastic"

"Havana Motor Club"

Streaming on Amazon Video

Feb. 1

"Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern"

Feb. 2

"Steven Universe"

Feb. 4

"Mighty Magiswords"

Feb. 5

"The Dead Files"

Feb. 6

"24: Legacy"

"The Detour"

Feb. 7

"Disierto"

Feb. 9

"Legion 2016"

Feb. 10

"MasterChef Junior"

Feb. 14

"Doctor Strange" (2016)

Feb. 16

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

Feb. 19

"Planet Earth 2"

Feb. 21

"Bates Motel"

"Moana"

iTunes

TV

Feb. 1

"The Fosters" Season 4B

"Switched at Birth" Season 5

Feb. 2

"Madiba"

"The 100" Season 4

Feb. 3

"Training Day"

"Powerless" (Free Series Premiere)

"Superior Donuts"



Feb. 6

"24: Legacy" (Free Series Premiere)

Feb. 7

"APB" (Free Series Premiere)

"Graves" (Free Double Episode Premiere)

Feb. 8

"Imposter" (Free Series Premiere)

Feb. 9

"The Expanse" Season 2

"Legion" (Free Series Premiere)

Feb. 11

"Reign" Season 4

Feb. 13

"Walking Dead" Season 7B

Feb. 14

"Humans" Season 2

Feb. 16

"Doubt"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" Vol. 4

Feb. 19

"Planet Earth II"

Feb. 21

"Bates Motel" Season 5

Feb. 22

"The Detour" Season 2

Feb. 24

"The Blacklist: Redemption" (Free Series Premiere)

"Sun Records"

Feb. 28

"Taken"

"When We Rise"



Movies

Feb. 3

"Youth In Oregon" - Same Day As Theaters

"Don’t Knock Twice" - Same Day As Theaters



Feb. 7

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Manchester By The Sea"

"The 9th Life of Louis Drax"

"Baby, Baby, Baby"

"Come What May"

"In Dubious Battle"

"Numb"

"Nocturnal Animals"

"Eagle Huntress"

"Age of Shadows"

"Tanna"

"Desierto"

Feb. 10

"Stray Bullets" - Same Day As Theaters

"Rules Don't Apply"

Feb. 14

"Dr. Strange"

"Moonlight"

"Chronic"

"Embrace"

"Allied"

"Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk"

Feb. 17

"Fire At Sea"

"XX - Same Day As Theaters"

"American Fable" - Same Day As Theaters

Feb. 21

"Moana"

"Jackie"

"Girl with All the Gifts"

"Man Down"

"Bad Santa 2"

"Seasons"

"They Call Us Monsters"

"Speed Sisters"

Feb. 24