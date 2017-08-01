What's new on Netflix, Hulu and iTunes for August

It's Aug. 1 and that means new titles coming to Netflix, Hulu and iTunes.

There's new hits like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and classic films like the "Matrix" trilogy hitting the streaming services.

So, get the popcorn ready and check out the full list below.

Netflix

Aug. 1

"A Cinderella Story"

"Bad Santa"

"Cloud Atlas"

"Crematorium: Season 1"

"Everyone's Hero"

"Funny Games U.S."

"Innerspace"

"Jackie Brown"

"Lord of War"

"Maz Jobrani: Immigrant"

"Nola Circus"

"Opening Night"

"Practical Magic"

"Sleepy Hollow"

"Small Soldiers"

"Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1"

"The Addams Family"

"The Astronaut's Wife"

"The Bomb"

"The Hollywood Masters: Season 1"

"The Last Mimzy"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"The Number 23"

"The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1"

"The Truth About Alcohol"

"The Wedding Party"

"Tie The Knot"

"Who Gets the Dog?"

"Wild Wild West"

Aug. 2

"Jab We Met"

"The Founder"

Aug. 3

"Sing"

"The Invisible Guardian"

Aug. 4

"Icarus"

"Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3"

"Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later - Season 1"

Aug. 5

"Holes"

Aug. 8

"My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13"

Aug. 9

"Black Site Delta"

Aug. 10

"Diary of an Exorcist - Zero"

Aug. 11

"Atypical: Season 1"

"Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh - Season 3"

"Naked"

"True and The Rainbow Kingdom - Season 1"

"White Gold"

Aug. 13

"Arthur and the Invisibles"

"Hot Property"

"Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo"

Aug. 14

"The Outcasts"

"Urban Hymn"

Aug. 15

"Barbeque"

"Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo"

"21"

"A New Economy"

"All These Sleepless Nights"

"Donald Cried"

"Murderous Affair: Season 1"

"My Ex-Ex"

"The Sweet Life"

Aug. 16

"Gold"

Aug. 18

"Dinotrux: Season 5"

"Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1"

"I Am Sam"

"Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1"

"What Happened to Monday"

Aug. 19

"Hide and Seek"

Aug. 20

"Camera Store"

Aug. 21

"AWOL"

"Bad Rap"

"Beautiful Creatures"

"Gomorrah: Season 2"

"Unacknowledged"

Aug. 22

"Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast"

"Sadie's Last Days on Earth"

Aug. 23

"Feel Rich"

Aug. 25

"Disjointed: Part 1"

"Death Note"

"DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5"

"Once Upon a Time: Season 6"

Aug. 29

"Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack"

"Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face"

"The Good Place: Season 1"

Aug. 31

"Be Afraid"

iTunes

Movies

Aug. 1

"Alien Covenant"

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul"

"How to Be a Latin Lover"

"The Wall"

"Boyka: Undisputed 4"

"Cop and a Half: New Recruit"

"The Ottoman Lieutenant"

"Everything, Everything"

"The Dinner"

"One Week and a Day"

Aug. 4

"Brave New Jersey"

Aug. 8

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Fallen"

"Thomas & Friends: Journey Beyond Sodor"

"Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life"

Aug. 11

"Pilgrimage"

Aug. 15

"The Lion King"

"The Lion King 1 1/2"

"The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride"

"Diana: In Her Own Words"

"Chuck"

"Baywatch"

"The Case for Christ"

"I, Daniel Blake"

Aug. 18

"Lemon"

"6 Days"

"Dave Made a Maze"

Aug. 22

"All Eyez on Me"

"The Wedding Plan"

"The Mummy"

"Lowriders"

"Megan Leavey"

Aug. 25

"Bushwick"

"68 Kill"

"Rough Night"

Aug. 29

"Captain Underpants"

"My Cousin Rachel"

"Dean"

"Disneynature: Born in China"

"Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack"

"Killing Hasselhoff"

"It Comes At Night"

"Band Aid"

"The Persian Connection"

TV

Aug. 1

"Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World"

Aug. 2

"Manhunt: Unabomber"

Aug. 3

"The Sinner"

"The Lowe Files (Free Series Premiere)"

Aug. 4

"What Would Diplo Do? (Free Series Premiere)"

Aug. 7

"Life of Kylie"

"Tour de Pharmacy"

Aug. 10

"Wahlburgers Season 8"

Aug. 11

"SNL: Weekend Update Specials"

Aug. 13

"Duck Tales Vol.1"

Aug. 15

"Bachelor in Paradise Season 4"

"Real Housewives of Dallas Season 2"

Aug. 16

"Greenleaf Season 3"

"Leah Remini: Scientology And Aftermath Season 2"

Aug. 17

"Marlon" (Free Series Premiere)

Aug. 18

"Project Runway Season 16"

"Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce Season 4"

Aug. 20

"Halt and Catch Fire Season 4"

"The Last Ship Season 4"

Hulu

Aug. 1

"The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All: Special" (ABC)

"Ali" (2001)

"Among Friends" (2012)

"Arthur" (1981)

"As Good as it Gets" (1997)

"Bad Boys" (1995)

"Bad News Bears" (2005)

"Bad Company" (2002)

"Benny & Joon" (1993)

"The Big Chill" (1983)

"Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey" (1991)

"Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure" (1989)

"Bloodsport" (1988)

"Box of Moonlight" (1996)

"Breakdown" (1997)

"Center Stage" (2000)

"Center Stage: On Pointe" (2016)

"Center Stage: Turn it Up" (2008)

"Charley One-Eye" (1973)

"Charlotte’s Web" (2006)

"Clue" (1985)

"Cluless" (1995)

"Coming to America" (1988)

"Criminal Law" (1988)

"Cujo" (1983)

"Dead Gamers" (2014)

"The Dead Zone" (1983)

"Delta Force" (1986)

"Eve’s Bayou" (1997)

"Far From Home" (1989)

"Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children" (2006)

"Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within" (2001)

"Finding Forrester" (2000)

"The Foot Fist Way" (2008)

"Friends and Lovers" (1999)

"The General’s Daughter" (1999)

"Get Rich or Die Tryin’" (2005)

"Ghost" (1990)

"Hannie Caulder" (1971)

"Harlem Nights" (1989)

"Harsh Times" (2005)

"Hey Arnold! The Movie" (2002)

"High Noon" (1952)

"Higher Learning" (1995)

"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989)

"The Italian Job" (2003)

"Mars Attacks!" (1996)

"Men in Black II" (2002)

"The Mod Squad" (1999)

"New in Town" (1967)

"Once Bitten" (1985)

"Once Upon a Time in Mexico" (2003)

"Paycheck" (2003)

"Puppetmaster: Axis Termination" (2017)

"The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper" (1981)

"Rachel Getting Married" (2008)

"Reds" (1981)

"Sahara" (2005)

"Saving Private Ryan" (1998)

"Saw" (2004)

"Saw II" (2005)

"Saw III" (2006)

"Saw IV" (2007)

"Saw V" (2008)

"Sleepy Hollow" (1999)

"Spider-Man" (2002)

"Spider-Man 2" (2004)

"The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle" (1997)

"The Swan Princess" (1994)

"Teen Witch" (1989)

"Teen Wolf" (1985)

"Teen Wolf Too" (1987)

"Terry Factor: Live in Concert" (2014)

"The Toy" (1982)

"Ulee’s Gold" (1997)

"Vanilla Sky" (2001)

"Wayne’s World 2" (1993)

Aug. 2

"CMA Fest 2017: Special" (ABC)

"Cup of Culture" (2017)

"Valkyrie" (2008)

Aug. 5

"Billy on the Street: Complete Season 5" (TruTV)

"Hacker" (2016)

Aug. 6

"Mosquito" (2017)

Aug. 7

"You’re the Worst: Complete Season 3" (FX)

Aug. 8

"Difficult People: Season 3 Premiere" (Hulu Original)

"Earth Live!: Special" (National Geographic)

Aug. 9

"Tall Men" (2016)

Aug. 11

"We Bare Bears: Complete Season 2" (Cartoon Network)

Aug. 15

"Bachelor in Paradise: Season 4 Premiere" (ABC)

"Better Things: Complete Season 1" (FX)

"Beneath" (2007)

"Felony" (2013)

"Hamlet" (1990)

"Invasion U.S.A." (1985)

"It Takes Two" (1995)

"Ladybugs" (1992)

"Love Story" (1970)

"Missing in Action" (1984)

"Missing in Action 2: The Beginning" (1985)

"Narc" (2002)

"Next" (2007)

"The Prince and Me" (2004)

"The Ruins" (2008)

"Sabrina" (1995)

"Universal Soldier" (2002)

"Yours, Mine and Ours" (2005)

Aug. 16

"Regular Show: Complete Season 8" (Cartoon Network)

Aug. 17

"Marlon: Series Premiere" (NBC)

Aug. 18

"Mary Kills People: Complete Season 1" (Lifetime)

"Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 1" (IFC)

Aug. 19

"My Bloody Valentine" (2009)

Aug. 20

"In Secret" (2013)

Aug. 21

"Air Bound" (2017)

Aug. 27

"Florence Foster Jenkins" (2016)

Aug. 29

"Gimme Shelter" (2013)