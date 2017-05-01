It's a brand new month and you know what that means? Your favorite movie and TV shows are coming to streaming services -- Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Along with movie classics such as "Forest Gump," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Coming to America," there are also plenty of new original specials that should excite you.

Lovers of stand-up comedy should get particularly excited.

White House Correspondents' Dinner master of ceremonies Hasan Minhaj is out with a new Netflix comedy special called "Homecoming King" on May 23 and Tracy Morgan returns on May 16 with a new stand-up special aptly called "Staying Alive," a nod to his 2014 near fatal car crash.

Here's what else you can expect on streaming services this month:

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)



May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)



May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)



May 7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)



May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)



May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)



May 10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)



May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)



May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



May 15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)



May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)



May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)



May 19

BLAME! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



May 21

What's With Wheat (2017)



May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)



May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)



May 24

Southpaw (2015)



May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM



May 28

Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)



May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)



May 30

F is for Family: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



iTUNES

May 1

Black Sails, Season 4

The Missing, Season 2

Big Little Lies

Things to Come (L'avenir)

Tiger Raid

People



May 2

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

The Red Turtle (La tortue rouge)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe IFC Films

Wonder Woman (Commemorative Edition)

The Space Between Us

3 Games to Glory V

Pelle The Conqueror (Pelle erobreren)

I Am Not Your Negro

Even Lambs Have Teeth

The Salesman

They Call Me Jeeg (Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot)

MindGamers

The Comedian

Dark Night

Metalface (Playing with Dolls)

Take Me The Orchard

Taking Earth

Unleashing Mr. Darcy

Utopians (Tung lau hap woo)

Danger Close

Blood Rites

Metamorphoses

In Circles

Muhammad Ali: Life of a Legend

One Cool Friend

Strike a Pose

Operation Mekong

Run Away with Me

Cup of Culture

Western World

Spandex Sapiens

Ozzy

Growing Up Smith

Beacon Point

America Recycled

Down on the Farm

Alien vs. Zombies

American Exorcism

The Hexecutioners

Instant Death

Message From a Mistress

The Shadow Effect

Sweet Home Carolina

Counting for Thunder

Strip Club Massacre



May 5

Custody

Alienate

Another Evil



May 8

Crashing, Season 1

Sugar!



May 9

Get Out

The Great Wall

My Life as a Zucchini (Ma Vie de Courgette)

Rock Dog

Apprentice

Tall Men

Max 2: White House

The Black Room

Awakening the Zodiac

Boone: The Bounty Hunter

A Ghost and the Boy with a Box on His Head

Victory Remembered

Flatball: A History of Ultimate

Justice Served

Railroad Tigers

Sky on Fire (Chongtian huo)

The Creature Video

Black Site Delta

Mom and Me

Women of Freedom

Angels and Demons Are Real

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games

UFO Chronicles: Alien Technology

Streets of Hope Cinedigm

Perfect Match

Love, Again

Anhedonia

Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the Greatest Secret In Human History

Buried Above Ground

The Sandlot Journey



May 12

The Outsider (L'Outsider)

Hounds of Love

I am Jane Doe

LA '92

Breaking Point

Deep Run

Folk Hero & Funny Guy

Urban Hymn

Tracktown



May 15

The New Adventures of Aladdin (Les Nouvelles Aventures d'Aladin)



May 16

Before I Fall

Fist Fight

The Shack

Collide

1898. Los últimos de Filipinas

The Last Word

Digimon Adventure tri. Chapter 1: Reunion

12 Pound Balls

Cold Zone

Evil Nanny

Hydro Soul

Another You

The Future of Work and Death

Mommy Doesn't Want (Mamma non vuole)

Between Us

Breakdown Lane

The Outcasts

The Amazing Nina Simone

Darkest Day

The Hollywouldn'ts



May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie

Rammstein: Paris

Fight for Space

Tar Zombies of Death of Doom



May 23

John Wick: Chapter 2

Raw

A United Kingdom

The Sense of an Ending

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Don't Be Bad

Amar Akbar & Tony

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional

Down to Earth

Bad Rap FilmRise

I Am Heath Ledger

The New York Hardcore Chronicles Film

Thank You for Your Service

Last Man Club

Feel Rich

Seeking Dolly Parton

Mamaboy

Aries Spears: Comedy Blueprint

Jonny's Sweet Revenge

Scott's Pizza Tours

The Great Fortune

Family Mission: The TJ Lobraico Story



May 26

Drone



May 30

Donald Cried

96 Souls

Behemoth



AMAZON PRIME

May 1

A Christmas Story

A View to Kill

Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava

Anolkhi

Arrowhead

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor of Love)

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Daagdi Chaawl

Dark Blue

Devta

Dr. No

Fatal Instinct

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Goldeneye

Gone with the Wind

Jyotibacha Nawas

Khichdi

Law of The Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2

Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad

Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Siddharth

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Teenkahon

The Bad News Bears

The Doors

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Winter's Bone

The Wizard of Oz



May 3

Denial



May 4

Youth in Oregon

A Fistful of Dollars



May 5

Manchester by the Sea



May 6

The Ardennes



May 7

Jackie Brown



May 12

I Love Dick

Vikings: Season 4B

A Hologram for the King



May 19

Me Before You



May 20

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



May 21

Boardwalk Empire: Season 5

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations

Moonlight



May 24

Seasons

Tomake Chai



May 25

Bad Moms



May 26

Dino Dana: Season 1



May 27

Poldark: Season 2



May 28

The Duel



HULU

May 1

Line of Duty: Season 4

South Park en Español: Season 20

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrowhead

A Civil Action

A Rising Tide

A View to a Kill

The Bad News Bears

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Big Fish

Breach

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Charade

Chuck & Buck

Clue

Coming to America

Dark Blue

Disaster Movie

The Doors

Dr. No

Fatal Instinct

For Your Eyes Only

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

From Russia With Love

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Hardcore Henry

The Insider

The Land

Law of the Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Moonraker

Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Pet

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Small Soldiers

Spy Kids: Game Over

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Thunderball

To Catch a Thief

Tomorrow Never Dies

Who's Your Caddy

Winter's Bone



May 2

Vikings: Season 4B

Jackson Documentary

Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men



May 3

Outsiders: Season 2



May 4

A Fistful of Dollars



May 5

Flubber

The Recruit

What About Bob?



May 6

Batman & Bill: Documentary

The Red Pill



May 7

Billions: Season 2



May 9

All We Had



May 12

Bad Moms

A Hologram for the King

Extraterrestrial



May 13

Me Before You



May 14

Blue Caprice



May 15

The Next Step: Seasons 3 and 4

He Got Game



May 16

The American

Doom



May 18

Downward Dog

Underground: Season 2



May 19

The Last Ship: Season 3

Before I Disappear



May 20 Becoming Bond

Bakery in Brooklyn

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows



May 21

Twin Peaks: Season 3

Firestorm



May 23

Casual: Season 3



May 28

American Muscle

A Perfect Man

Hannah Montana: The Movie

The Duel



May 30

Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll: Season 2

All or Nothing



May 31

A Simple Plan

Battle Ground

The Big Kahuna

Curse of the Zodiac

Care Bears Movie

Dangerous Curves

Eight Below

Gang Related

Ides of March

Hostel

Hostel: Part 2

The Hours

Judgement Day

King of the Mountain

Kiss the Bride

Man in the Moon

The Phantom of the Opera

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Up in the Air

