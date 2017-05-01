It's a brand new month and you know what that means? Your favorite movie and TV shows are coming to streaming services -- Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Prime and Hulu.
Along with movie classics such as "Forest Gump," "The Phantom of the Opera" and "Coming to America," there are also plenty of new original specials that should excite you.
Lovers of stand-up comedy should get particularly excited.
White House Correspondents' Dinner master of ceremonies Hasan Minhaj is out with a new Netflix comedy special called "Homecoming King" on May 23 and Tracy Morgan returns on May 16 with a new stand-up special aptly called "Staying Alive," a nod to his 2014 near fatal car crash.
Here's what else you can expect on streaming services this month:
NETFLIX
May 1
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don't Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
May 2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
May 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Kazoops!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sense8: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Simplemente Manu NNa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mars Generation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 6
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 7
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
May 8
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
May 9
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
May 10
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
May 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
May 12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anne with an E: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get Me Roger Stone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mindhorn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Sahara — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
May 15
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
May 18
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
May 19
BLAME! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Laerte-se — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Keepers: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 21
What's With Wheat (2017)
May 22
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
May 23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dig Two Graves (2014)
May 24
Southpaw (2015)
May 26
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
War Machine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
May 28
Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)
May 29
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
May 30
F is for Family: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
House of Cards: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
iTUNES
May 1
Black Sails, Season 4
The Missing, Season 2
Big Little Lies
Things to Come (L'avenir)
Tiger Raid
People
May 2
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
The Red Turtle (La tortue rouge)
The Autopsy of Jane Doe IFC Films
Wonder Woman (Commemorative Edition)
The Space Between Us
3 Games to Glory V
Pelle The Conqueror (Pelle erobreren)
I Am Not Your Negro
Even Lambs Have Teeth
The Salesman
They Call Me Jeeg (Lo chiamavano Jeeg Robot)
MindGamers
The Comedian
Dark Night
Metalface (Playing with Dolls)
Take Me The Orchard
Taking Earth
Unleashing Mr. Darcy
Utopians (Tung lau hap woo)
Danger Close
Blood Rites
Metamorphoses
In Circles
Muhammad Ali: Life of a Legend
One Cool Friend
Strike a Pose
Operation Mekong
Run Away with Me
Cup of Culture
Western World
Spandex Sapiens
Ozzy
Growing Up Smith
Beacon Point
America Recycled
Down on the Farm
Alien vs. Zombies
American Exorcism
The Hexecutioners
Instant Death
Message From a Mistress
The Shadow Effect
Sweet Home Carolina
Counting for Thunder
Strip Club Massacre
May 5
Custody
Alienate
Another Evil
May 8
Crashing, Season 1
Sugar!
May 9
Get Out
The Great Wall
My Life as a Zucchini (Ma Vie de Courgette)
Rock Dog
Apprentice
Tall Men
Max 2: White House
The Black Room
Awakening the Zodiac
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
A Ghost and the Boy with a Box on His Head
Victory Remembered
Flatball: A History of Ultimate
Justice Served
Railroad Tigers
Sky on Fire (Chongtian huo)
The Creature Video
Black Site Delta
Mom and Me
Women of Freedom
Angels and Demons Are Real
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
UFO Chronicles: Alien Technology
Streets of Hope Cinedigm
Perfect Match
Love, Again
Anhedonia
Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the Greatest Secret In Human History
Buried Above Ground
The Sandlot Journey
May 12
The Outsider (L'Outsider)
Hounds of Love
I am Jane Doe
LA '92
Breaking Point
Deep Run
Folk Hero & Funny Guy
Urban Hymn
Tracktown
May 15
The New Adventures of Aladdin (Les Nouvelles Aventures d'Aladin)
May 16
Before I Fall
Fist Fight
The Shack
Collide
1898. Los últimos de Filipinas
The Last Word
Digimon Adventure tri. Chapter 1: Reunion
12 Pound Balls
Cold Zone
Evil Nanny
Hydro Soul
Another You
The Future of Work and Death
Mommy Doesn't Want (Mamma non vuole)
Between Us
Breakdown Lane
The Outcasts
The Amazing Nina Simone
Darkest Day
The Hollywouldn'ts
May 19
The LEGO Batman Movie
Rammstein: Paris
Fight for Space
Tar Zombies of Death of Doom
May 23
John Wick: Chapter 2
Raw
A United Kingdom
The Sense of an Ending
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Don't Be Bad
Amar Akbar & Tony
Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional
Down to Earth
Bad Rap FilmRise
I Am Heath Ledger
The New York Hardcore Chronicles Film
Thank You for Your Service
Last Man Club
Feel Rich
Seeking Dolly Parton
Mamaboy
Aries Spears: Comedy Blueprint
Jonny's Sweet Revenge
Scott's Pizza Tours
The Great Fortune
Family Mission: The TJ Lobraico Story
May 26
Drone
May 30
Donald Cried
96 Souls
Behemoth
AMAZON PRIME
May 1
A Christmas Story
A View to Kill
Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava
Anolkhi
Arrowhead
Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor of Love)
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Chuck & Buck
Daagdi Chaawl
Dark Blue
Devta
Dr. No
Fatal Instinct
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Goldeneye
Gone with the Wind
Jyotibacha Nawas
Khichdi
Law of The Lawless
License to Kill
Life is Beautiful
Maximum Security
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2
Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad
Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
No Way Out
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Repo! The Genetic Opera
School Ties
Siddharth
Small Soldiers
Star Kid
Sucker Punch
Teenkahon
The Bad News Bears
The Doors
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Winter's Bone
The Wizard of Oz
May 3
Denial
May 4
Youth in Oregon
A Fistful of Dollars
May 5
Manchester by the Sea
May 6
The Ardennes
May 7
Jackie Brown
May 12
I Love Dick
Vikings: Season 4B
A Hologram for the King
May 19
Me Before You
May 20
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
May 21
Boardwalk Empire: Season 5
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
Moonlight
May 24
Seasons
Tomake Chai
May 25
Bad Moms
May 26
Dino Dana: Season 1
May 27
Poldark: Season 2
May 28
The Duel
HULU
May 1
Line of Duty: Season 4
South Park en Español: Season 20
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrowhead
A Civil Action
A Rising Tide
A View to a Kill
The Bad News Bears
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Big Fish
Breach
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Charade
Chuck & Buck
Clue
Coming to America
Dark Blue
Disaster Movie
The Doors
Dr. No
Fatal Instinct
For Your Eyes Only
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
From Russia With Love
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Hardcore Henry
The Insider
The Land
Law of the Lawless
License to Kill
Life is Beautiful
Maximum Security
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Moonraker
Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
No Way Out
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Pet
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Repo! The Genetic Opera
School Ties
Small Soldiers
Spy Kids: Game Over
Star Kid
Sucker Punch
Thunderball
To Catch a Thief
Tomorrow Never Dies
Who's Your Caddy
Winter's Bone
May 2
Vikings: Season 4B
Jackson Documentary
Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men
May 3
Outsiders: Season 2
May 4
A Fistful of Dollars
May 5
Flubber
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 6
Batman & Bill: Documentary
The Red Pill
May 7
Billions: Season 2
May 9
All We Had
May 12
Bad Moms
A Hologram for the King
Extraterrestrial
May 13
Me Before You
May 14
Blue Caprice
May 15
The Next Step: Seasons 3 and 4
He Got Game
May 16
The American
Doom
May 18
Downward Dog
Underground: Season 2
May 19
The Last Ship: Season 3
Before I Disappear
May 20
Becoming Bond
Bakery in Brooklyn
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
May 21
Twin Peaks: Season 3
Firestorm
May 23
Casual: Season 3
May 28
American Muscle
A Perfect Man
Hannah Montana: The Movie
The Duel
May 30
Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll: Season 2
All or Nothing
May 31
A Simple Plan
Battle Ground
The Big Kahuna
Curse of the Zodiac
Care Bears Movie
Dangerous Curves
Eight Below
Gang Related
Ides of March
Hostel
Hostel: Part 2
The Hours
Judgement Day
King of the Mountain
Kiss the Bride
Man in the Moon
The Phantom of the Opera
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Up in the Air