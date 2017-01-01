What's New on Netflix, iTunes, Hulu and Amazon for January

If you plan to ring in the New Year at home, on the couch, they'll be plenty of your favorite TV shows and films to watch on streaming sites.
Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and Amazon are offering an extensive list of some of your favorites.
From classic films like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "The Shining" to recently released films, such as "The Girl on the Train" and "Kevin Hart: What Now?" you won't be disappointed.
Here's the full list:
NETFLIX
1/1
Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
After Innocence (2005)
Bee Movie (2007)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braveheart (1995)
Caddyshack (1980)
Collateral Damage (2002)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
El Dorado (1966)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
HALO Legends (2009)
Hugo (2011)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
License to Drive (1988)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Ocean's Twelve (2004)
Real Detective: Season 1 (2016)
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman II (1980)
Superman III (1983)
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)
Superman: The Movie (1978)
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining (1980)
The Perfect Physique (2015)
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss (2016)
Trudell (2005)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
1/3
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 11 (2016)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin'? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1/6
Coin Heist – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Growing Up Coy (2016)
Mar de Plastico
One Day at a Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tarzan and Jane - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1/7
Alpha and Omega 7 (2016)
Miss Sharon Jones! (2015)
Under the Shadow (2016)
1/9
Best and Most Beautiful Things (2016)
Ratchet and Clank (2016)
1/10
As I Open My Eyes (2015)
Best Friends Whenever (2016)
Happily Married (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
We're Lalaloopsy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1/11
Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
1/13
A Series of Unfortunate Events – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Aquarius (2015)
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Historia de un clan: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It Follows (2014)
The Investigator: A British Crime Story – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1/14
Camp X-Ray (2014)
Cardboard Boxer (2016)
Estar O No Estar
1/15
A Beautiful Now (2015)
Hostage to the Devil (2016)
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body (2015)
Wartime Portraits: Season 1 (2014)
1/16
Flash of Genius (2008)
Halloweed (2016)
Rezort (2016)
1/17
Fatima (2015)
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050 (2016)
1/19
Good Kids (2016)
1/20
Frontier – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Papa (2015)
Take the 10 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1/21
Bates Motel: Season 4 (2016)
Grami's Circus Show: Season 2
1/24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gad Gone Wild – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil (2016)
Kill Command (2016)
Terrace House: Aloha State: Season 1: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1/25
Era el cielo
1/27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
iBOY – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kazoops!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shadows of Truth (2016)
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016)
1/28
Ripper Street: Season 4
1/30
Antibirth (2016)
Swing State (2016)
1/31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
iTUNES
TV
1/2
Ransom
The Mick
Sherlock: Season 2
Insecure: Season 1
Beyond: Season 1
1/3
The Bachelor: Season 21
ShadowHunters: Season 2
Scorpion: Season 3B
Workaholics
1/4
Bones: Season 12
New Girl: Season 6B
Bull: Season 1B
1/5
The Goldbergs: Season 4B
Speechless: Season 1B
Star
Always sunny In Philadelphia: Season 12
Man Seeking Woman: Season 3
1/6
The Good Place: Season 1B
Superstore: Season 1B
Modern Family: Season 8B
Portlandia: Season 7
Nashville: Season 5 (First 2 episodes) The Great Indoors: Season 1B
1/7
Grimm: Season 6
Sleepy Hollow: Season 4
Emerald City
MacGyver :Season 1B
Hawaii Five-0: Season 7B
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2B
1/9
Madam Secretary: Season 3B
Divorce: Season 1
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Season 2
Blunt Talk: Season 2
Son of Zorn: Season 1B
Teachers: Season 2
1/10
Summer House
This is Us: Season 1B
Taboo
Fresh Off the Boat: Season 3B
Being Mary Jane: Season 4
1/12
Girlfriends Guide to Divorce: Season 3
1/13
Colony: Season 2
1/16
Victoria
Chance Season 1
1/19
Six
1/20
Scandal: Season 6
Baskets: Season 2
1/22
Beaches
1/23
Mercy Street Season 2
1/24
Quantico: Season 2B
Adventure Time: Islands
1/25
Outsiders: Season 2
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2B
1/26
Wuthering Heights
Suits Season: 6B
The Magicians: Season 2
1/27
Riverdale
Supernatural: Season 12B
Jeff Ross: Presents Roasts Battle
1/29
Planet Earth II
Movies
1/3
Tower
The Girl on the Train
Operation Avalanche
Kevin Hart: What Now?
Max Steel
Bob the Builder: Building Fun at the Zoo
1/6
Arsenal
Between Us
1/10
Christine
Pinocchio
Queen of Katwe
Barney Playground
I'm Not Ashamed
An Act of Love
Ouija: Origin of Evil
1/13
Alone in Berlin
1/17
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050
1/20
Detour
1/24
American Pastoral
Loving
Almost Christmas
Desierto
The Handmaiden
The Light Between Oceans
Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Performance
The Hangman: Shepherds and Butchers
1/27
I Am Michael
1/31
Arrival
Bleed for This
The Edge of Seventeen
Priceless
Miss Hokusai
Tyler Perry's Boo Madea Halloween
HULU
1/1
Chowder: Seasons 1-3
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic): Seasons 1-6
Wasted: Season 1
Across the Universe (2007)
Amelie (2001)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Annie Hall (1977)
Baby Boom (1987)
Bad Girls from Mars (1991)
Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)
Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)
Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)
Black Sheep (1996)
Blaze You Out (2013)
Blow Away (1993)
Blue Hill Avenue (2003)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Burbs (1989)
Bug (2006)
Cold War (2012)
Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
Deadly Blessing (1981)
Dracula 3000 (2004)
Duma (2005)
The Eternal (1998)
Explorers (1985)
Extreme Justice (1993)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Footloose (1984)
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
Happily N’Ever After (2006)
Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
Jackass Number Two (2006)
Jackass: The Movie (2002)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Jesus’ Son (2000)
King Kong (1976)
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
The Long Riders (1980)
Man in the Moon (1991)
Mission Impossible (1996)
Mutant Species (1995)
Norm of the North (2016)
Open Season (2006)
The Piano (1994)
Primal Fear (1996)
Promised Land (1987)
The Relic (1997)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Shooters (2003)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Six Weeks (1982)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)
Split Image (1982)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1998)
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)
Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)
Trading Places (1983)
Transporter 3 (2008)
Trekkies (1997)
Trekkies 2 (2004)
Trucks (1997)
The Untouchables (1987)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
War Games (1983)
What’s Cooking? (2000)
Witness (1985)
1/2
Beyond: Season 1
The Mick
To Tell the Truth: Season 2
1/3
The Bachelor: Season 21
The Celebrity Apprentice: Season 8
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 11
Love the Coopers (2015)
1/4
Bones: Season 12
1/6
Nashville: Season 5
1/7
Emerald City
Grimm: Season 6
Sleepy Hollow: Season 4
1/8
Burnt (2015)
1/9
Match Game: Season 2
Secret in their Eyes (2015)
1/10
Amazing World of Gumball: Season 4
1/13
My Kitchen Rules
Bird People (2014)
1/15
Bridge of Spies (2015)
1/16
Clarence: Season 2
Homeland: Season 6
1/17
Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 1
1/19
What Happened…Ms. Sykes (2016)
1/20
Scandal: Season 6
1/22
Where to Invade Next (2015)
1/23
The Choice (2016)
1/25
The Path: Season 2 - HULU ORIGINAL
1/27
Days and Nights (2014)
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Roseanne for President (2016)
1/28
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part 2 (2007)
1/30
The Affair: Season 3 Finale
Regular Show: Season 7B
AMAZON CHANNELS - ORIGINALS AND EXCLUSIVES
TV
1/13
Sneaky Pete
Just Add Magic
1/27
Z: The Beginning of Everything