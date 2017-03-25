Newlyweds Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski welcome baby girl

Newlyweds Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have welcomed a baby girl, her publicist has confirmed to ABC News.

No other information was provided about the birth. It is the Hollywood couple's first child.

The announcement comes a little more than a week after Sadoski revealed on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" that he and Seyfried -- who both appear in the recently-released film "The Last Word" -- had married on March 12.

"We eloped," Sadoski said. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing ... We had a great day. It was perfect."

It's the first marriage for Seyfried, 31, and the second marriage for Sadoski, 40, who divorced casting director Kimberly Hope after eight years of marriage in 2015.

Seyfried and Sadoski first met while working together on the off-Broadway show "The Way We Get By."

Pennsylvania-born Seyfried is also widely known for her roles in "Mean Girls," "Mama Mia!" and "Les Miserables." She also appears in Givenchy's ad campaign.