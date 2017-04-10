'Newsies' film celebrates 25th anniversary

Monday is the 25th anniversary of “Newsies,” the film that inspired the Tony-award winning musical. With music composed by Alan Menken, the 1997 film has become a cult classic.

The film, which features stars such as Christian Bale, Robert Duvall and Bill Pullman, follows the story of young newspaper salesmen who go on strike.

Though the film didn't receive huge box office success, it spawned the classic Broadway show that audiences have come to love.

“I think it was these cute boys and the dancing and I think … this is the generation that has grown up with a real hunger for musical theater and they embraced it. You know, people just really embraced ‘Newsies,’” Menken previously told ABC News.

The stage production wrapped in 2014, and a national tour finished last year. The film remains the icon of what first brought the story to light, and Menken said you never know what's next, and he's not writing anything off.

“I’ve given up trying to predict what’ll happen with ‘Newsies,’ or any project for that matter,” he said. “You just never know. You really don’t.”