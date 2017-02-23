Nick Cannon and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, have welcomed a son.

The "Chi-Raq" actor revealed that Golden "Sagon" Cannon, his third child, was born on Tuesday. Cannon posted a picture of his newborn baby on Instagram.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!" he wrote in the caption. "No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden 'Sagon' Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened."

Cannon confirmed rumors that he was expecting another bundle of joy with Bell, 29, who is a former Miss Arizona U.S.A., last November on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club.

"I got a baby on the way...absolutely," he said then. "God said be fruitful and multiply. I'm doing the Lord's work out there."

Cannon, 36, has two children -- 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan -- with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The two split in August 2014 after being married for six years.

The "Wild N Out" creator told ABC News last June that he wanted to have more children, calling fatherhood "what I was put on this earth to do."

"We're here to be fruitful and multiply," Cannon continued. "That's what our beings are made for, so we can raise our offspring up so they can have offspring, and [have] generations after generations."