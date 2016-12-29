Nick Cannon Leaves Hospital, Heads Straight to Recording Studio

Nick Cannon won't ring in 2017 in the hospital.

The "Chi-Raq" actor, who has been open about his struggle with lupus, updated fans Thursday, saying that he's left Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and is now in the recording studio.

Cannon, 36, revealed that he "broke out that joint" after spending two weeks in the hospital and undergoing five blood transfusions.

"Ain't no hospital bed that could hold me. Y'all see where I'm at. I'm in the studio straight from the hospital bed," Cannon said in the accompanying video. "But no honestly, I feel great."

Cannon then shed light on what he's working on in 2017, including new music, a stand-up comedy special and even an upcoming film titled, "King of the Dancehall." It's slated to be released on Jan. 13, according to IMDb.

The rapper continued, "Stay motivated ya'll. You can make it through anything...five blood transfusions? What? It ain't nothing. Let's go."

I broke out that joint!!!! Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!! LOL Isaiah 54:17 "No Weapon Formed Against me Shall Prosper" #BeNcredible #NoPityParty After 2 weeks and 5 blood transfusions ... by his stripes I am healed!!! #HoldOn

On Wednesday, Cannon addressed his fans in a separate video from the hospital bed, thanking them for their support. He then gave an update on his health.

"I’ve just been sitting here, reflecting, and I can’t sit here dormant no more," he said. "I’m sitting here just getting stronger, just, like, Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk type strong."

Cannon then explained why he was taking to social media to address his fans.

"I want you to go on this journey with me because I appreciate all the love. I didn’t know you all loved me like that," he said. "So we’re about to just get on an inspirational journey. Turn this test into a testimony."

Cannon shared a photo Monday of Kevin Hart and comedian Dick Gregory stopping by his room.

He captioned that photo in part, "Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today!"