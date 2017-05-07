Nicki Minaj offers to help a dozen fans pay college expenses

May 7, 2017, 12:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Nicki Minaj attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Nicki Minaj took a break from prepping for her highly-anticipated fourth studio album by offering to help fans pay off college tuition, student loans and other educational expenses.

It started with a contest to join the rapper at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, in which fans had to tweet Minaj using the hashtag, #NickiBBMAs.

When one fan suggested that the "Starships" rapper instead pay their college tuition, Minaj responded to the challenge.

"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," she tweeted around midnight Saturday. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"

Minaj initially had one stipulation -- her fans had to have a 4.0 grade-point average. "If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain," she wrote to one person.

But when the rapper learned a follower needed only $3,000 to cover the cost of three classes, she agreed. She wrote to that person, "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"

Another person requested $500 for "summer books and supplies." Minaj replied, "Done. DM ur bank info."

When yet another fan requested $700 for an online class, the rapper quickly replied: "Done. Dm."

She told a person who posted a screenshot of a bill for $1,069, "Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info."

Minaj ended her charity spree with a simple tweet: "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."

She added that she'll "do some more in a month or 2."

ABC News reached out to a rep for Minaj, but has yet to hear back.