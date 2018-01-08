Nicole Kidman joins Instagram, posts about her 'special' Golden Globes night

She may be late to the party, but Nicole Kidman picked a great time to join Instagram.

On the heels of her Golden Globe win for "Big Little Lies," Kidman posted her first Instagram.

It was a photo of the elated Australian actress, 50, holding up her trophy at the end of an incredible night.

"About last night......shut the place down!!! I am so proud of my Big Little Lies family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night. #TimesUp," she wrote, referring to the new initiative Time's Up, which hopes "to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions" to sexual violence and gender disparity.

Kidman's post had already garnered over 50,000 likes in three hours.

Later, she posted a second photo with her "Big Little Lies" co-stars backstage at the Globes, captioning it, "My sisters."

After winning the award for best actress in a limited series, Kidman thanked her mother, Janelle Kidman, during her acceptance speech, noting that she was an activist.

"Because of her, I'm standing here. My achievements are her achievements...Thank you Janelle Kidman for what you fought for so hard," she said onstage, clutching her award.

"And this character that I played," she continued, referencing the role of Celeste Wright, "represents something that is the center of our conversation right now -- abuse. I do believe and I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive. Let's do it."

She also credited the "power of women" for the success of the HBO series.