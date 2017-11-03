NYPD says it has enough evidence to arrest Harvey Weinstein for rape

New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce said Friday there is enough evidence to arrest disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for rape but quickly added no warrant has been issued and it's unclear whether there's enough to bring the case to trial.

Boyce explained that while “we have an actual case” and there may be probable cause to arrest Weinstein, there was not yet enough information to seek an arrest warrant.

“If this person was still in New York and the case was recent we would go and make the arrest,” Boyce said before noting that the allegations of actress Paz de la Huerta are seven years old and Weinstein is currently not in New York.

NYPD detectives became aware of de la Huerta’s rape allegations against Weinstein on Oct. 25 via a phone call, Boyce said, adding that de la Huerta put forth a credible and detailed narrative.

He said she was able to articulate “each and every movement of the crime” alleged. Detectives then sought corroboration and found it, Boyce said.

“We have an actual case here," he said.

ABC News confirmed Thursday that de la Huerta was the subject of one of two active cases the NYPD has involving Weinstein. The other involves Lucia Evans, who has alleged that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex through his spokeswoman.

The 65-year-old Hollywood producer, however, has been accused of committing crimes in jurisdictions outside of New York City as well. The Los Angeles Police Department told Los Angeles ABC station KABC Thursday that a second person has come forward regarding Weinstein, alleging lewd conduct stemming from a 2015 incident. The Beverly Hills Police Department is also investigating the producer, as are British authorities.