OJ Simpson seen enjoying ordinary life on parole in Nevada

O.J. Simpson has been seen enjoying life in the Las Vegas area since his release from a Nevada prison Oct. 1.

Interested in OJ Simpson? Add OJ Simpson as an interest to stay up to date on the latest OJ Simpson news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

New photos of the former football star and convict show Simpson engaging in ordinary activities, from getting a new driver's license photo taken at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Las Vegas to having selfies snapped with local fans at a bar.

KTNV

Justin Peeling posted a video on Snapchat with the caption, "Why is O.J. Simpson sitting across the bar from me?"

Simpson was seen in the video sitting at a bar wearing a white visor and light-blue polo shirt, drinking what appeared to be a bloody Mary and laughing with other patrons.

"O.J.'s sitting right across from us and I was like, 'No way,'" Peeling told ABC News of the happenstance.

Other photos in a magazine show Simpson holding a martini glass and chatting with an unnamed woman at a different bar, the Grape Street Wine Bar and Cellar, last Friday.

Splash News

Simpson, 70, was released on parole after spending nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery. One condition of his parole is no drinking "to excess" which is defined as a blood-alcohol concentration of .08, the state's legal limit for driving, according to The Associated Press.

"Mr. Simpson has his own breathalyzer device so he can test himself when he has one drink or two drinks," Simpson's attorney Malcolm Lavergne told ABC News.

Simpson indicated prior to his release that he wants to reside in Florida. "He wants to go to Florida ... He wants to enjoy those very simple pleasures, and he wants to do that in Florida," Lavergne told ABC News in September. Under the terms of his parole, Simpson cannot change his state of residence without first getting permission from the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Fred and Kim Goldman, the father and sister of Ron Goldman -- who was killed along with the former football star’s wife, Nicole Brown Simpson – have said they were disappointed with the decision to grant Simpson parole. The Goldmans said in a statement that they will continue pursuing a civil judgment against Simpson awarded to their family, an amount they say has grown to $60 million.