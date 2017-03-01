Oprah Winfrey jokes she's reconsidering her run for president

Oprah Winfrey for president?

The media mogul joked she's now rethinking whether or not she could be elected, given President Donald Trump's victory.

Speaking with financier David Rubenstein in December for an interview that premiered this week on his Bloomberg Television show, she said she thinking that maybe she might have a shot, even though she has no government experience.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” said Winfrey. “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. I don’t ...’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.'”

However, she went on to add: “No, that won’t be happening. But I did used to think, well, gee, you have to know so much more than I thought you had to know.”

This isn't the first time that the TV mogul's name has come up in regard to politics. In 2015, Trump said that he would "love" to have Winfrey as his running mate.

"I think Oprah would be great," he said. "I think we'd win easily, actually."

Winfrey supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the election, and prior to that, was a vocal supporter of former President Barack Obama.