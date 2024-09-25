One person of interest was detained.

2 hurt in reported explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse in California

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a reported explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

One person of interest was detained, Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media.

People are urged to stay away from the area.

"Scene has not been deemed safe," Zick wrote earlier on social media.

The courthouse is closed for the day and city buildings within one block of the courthouse are temporarily closed, said Mark Van de Camp, spokesperson for the city of Santa Maria.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.