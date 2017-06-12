'Orange is the New Black': 5 burning questions from season 5

Well, that was one heck of a ride. "Orange is the New Black's" season 5 hit Netflix on Friday and is one of the most compelling seasons yet.

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

Now that this pivotal season is out, there are of course a crazy number of questions from diehard fans.

Here are the top 5 burning questions about the ladies of Litchfield Penitentiary:

1 - Where are the inmates heading?

At the end of the last season, as the prison is secured, the inmates are piled onto separate buses. We don't know if they are going to a maximum-security prison or some other facility. They could also come back to Litchfield, or some of them at least.

2 - Daya?

Dayanara "Daya" Diaz was also sent away after she admitted to shooting the guard, who eventually died. She gave a heartfelt call to George "Pornstache" Mendez's mother, asking her to take her baby and raise it as her own. This could be a sign that Daya may be leaving the show? Or just another twist in her turbulent life.

3 - Will Baxter Bayley be charged?

When we’re reconnected with C.O. Baxter Bayley, he’s working in his father’s dog-grooming business while trying to punish himself over the death of Poussey Washington. In an effort to alleviate his guilt, he takes a bus to Poussey’s parents’ home where he comes face to face with her father. Rather than forgiving him, the father tells Bailey that he hopes he never has a moment’s peace after suffocating Poussey.

Where will Bayley go from here? Will he be able to cope with the death of Poussey if he walks free?

4 - Piper and Alex, wedded bliss?

In season 5, we see Piper struggling with her desire to be involved in the riot while Alex wants them to stay out of trouble. Piper finds serenity in helping Taystee create a library memorial for Poussey, but later she and Alex are kidnapped by C.O. Piscatella who violently assaults Red and breaks Alex’s arm.

Eventually, the ladies persevere over the guard and Piper has a moment of clarity, realizing the terrifying experience has made her never want to lose Alex. Piper then proposes in Frieda's bunker to Alex, who accepts. Since it’s revealed early on that Piper only has 3 months left in her sentence, what will happen between the two lovers from here?

5 - Why is Alison Abdullah in prison?

As the back stories for the new inmates and guards were told this season, one was teased but not totally revealed. Alison Abdullah's story began with her as a proud Muslim mother, married with a child. After her husband asks for a nanny, it seems like he may have taken a second wife, who is becoming more and more like a second mother to Alison's daughter. Alison pretends to be OK with this, but it's clearly bothering her. That's where the season leaves off. What did she do? Did she kill the other woman, her husband, what?