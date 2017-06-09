If you've watched all four seasons of "Orange is the New Black," you know last year's season finale was insane.

With season 5 about to begin, here's a recap of what's been taking place:

Season 4 finale

The biggest moment in season 4 was the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley) after an incident in the cafeteria, where a guard suffocated her. This happened after a peaceful protest by the inmates.

This loss not only affected her best friend Taystee (Danielle Brooks), but also Suzanne "Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba)," who Poussey was helping right before officer Bayley stepped in and accidentally killed her. Brook Soso also lost her girlfriend, so this death could have ramifications throughout the entire new season.

From bad to worse

After Taystee, who was working as Caputo’s secretary, overhears that her boss is standing by Bayley, she looses it. Caputo (Nick Sandow) didn't say her name in the statement, so Taystee starts another protest, shouting in the halls.

After this, the inmates are incensed by what is happening at their prison, which leads to another fan favorite character Daya (Dascha Polanco). She's been emotionally distraught all year over the loss of her baby and picks up a gun that belongs to one of the guards. The season ends with her aiming it at his head.

Boo and Pennsatucky

Boo (Lea DeLaria) had stepped up for Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) after a guard forced himself on her in the previous season. The guard eventually apologized, which has caused a bit of a rift for the two unlikely friends.

Speaking of unlikely friends.

Piper and Alex

Piper (Taylor Schilling) spent season 4 running an illegal underwear ring, but ended up being branded with a Nazi swastika by Maria after she got her in trouble and had time added to her sentence. This troubling experience calmed Piper down and she reconnected with Alex (Laura Prepon), her former girlfriend who put her in jail in the first place.

Alex had been protecting Lolly, who killed a guard for her, because he was really a hit-man paid by Alex's former boss to kill her. Lolly eventually was caught and sent away to the psych ward.