"Orange Is the New Black" star Samira Wiley married Lauren Morelli over the weekend and posted a few pictures from the big day.

The 29-year-old actress and Morelli exchanged vows on Saturday in Palm Springs.

Wiley captioned a shot of the happy couple, "#aboutlastnight."

#aboutlastnight A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Christian Siriano designed the dresses and Wiley's parents officiated Saturday's nuptials. The couple's first dance was accompanied by "explosive blast of confetti," according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

Later yesterday, Wiley posted another pic, captioned, "#wifed."

#wifed A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Morelli also posted a video captioned, "Here's 1/1000th of how excited we are today." In the clip, the two are beaming with joy.

Here's 1/1000th of how excited we are today. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Morelli, a writer on "Orange," and her husband, Steve Basilone, filed for divorce in 2014. She later revealed she was dating Wiley after writing about her sexuality and how working on the show made her realize she was attracted to women.

"I fell in love with a woman, and I watched my life play out on screen," she wrote for Mic.com. "It feels liberating and appropriate to live my life in front of you."

Last October, Wiley took to social media, glowing about being newly engaged to Morelli. She simply wrote, "Yes" next to the pic.

Yes. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

"Nighttime adventures with my baby/my fiancée," she wrote in another smiling post after she became engaged.