Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry take 'loving space,' according to reps

After more than a year of dating, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting some distance.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," both the stars' reps said in a joint statement to ABC News.
The two were last photographed together on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The news comes as both Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, are focusing on personal projects. In the last week, Bloom has been posting photos of his work with UNICEF.
Perry, meanwhile, has been busy promoting her new single, "Chained to the Rhythm."
#CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM VIDEO IS OUT?? Peep the feast for the eyes & ears: https://t.co/X1vMe9asbi pic.twitter.com/USycik3g6O— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 22, 2017
Prior to dating Bloom, Perry was in a relationship with singer John Mayer and divorced British comedian Russell Brand in 2011. Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he co-parents 6-year-old son, Flynn.