Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali welcomes a daughter

As if this weekend weren't exciting enough for Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: he and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, have just became the proud parents of their first child.

The couple welcomed daughter Bari Najma Ali this past Wednesday, he noted in an Instagram post Friday.

The "Moonlight" star also shared a photo of Sami-Karim holding the newborn in her arms.

The 43-year-old actor, who also made a splash this past year as the villain in the Netflix superhero drama "Luke Cage," is nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for his critically-acclaimed role in the coming-of-age drama "Moonlight." He's already won a slew of trophies for his role in the film, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, an African-American Film Critics Association Award and a Critics' Choice Movie Award.

Coverage of the 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, starts at 7 p.m. ET this Sunday on ABC.