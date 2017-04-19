Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson opened up about her upcoming action film, "Free Fire," and reflected on her recent rise to fame in an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired today.

"Free Fire" follows the story of Larson as she mediates an arms deal between a South African gun merchant and an I.R.A. representative that goes awry. Larson, who plays Justine, attempts to save the deal as both parties open fire on each other.

"She also has all these male personalities that are all rather egotistical, in their own way, fighting for power," Larson said of her character. "And she's the one that's trying to keep everything okay, and just keep them from not harming each other and get through the deal okay."

"This is not like cool, action hero moves," Larson said. "So that's what I like about it."

Larson, who won an Oscar for her performance in "Room" last year, also spoke out about the recent acclaim she has received, revealing that in the past she often doubted herself.

"For most of my life, if I wasn't on set, I was going on three or four auditions every day," Larson said. "If you're not working, you're just sitting at home with anxiety because you think...'I'm never going to make it.'"

When asked about what it was like to finally receive recognition for her work, Larson said simply, "I feel the same."

"It hasn't changed how I feel about myself. At the end of the day, I still question if I'm a good actor, I still question if I am doing enough to help the world," she said, calling her Oscar "so random."

"I guess the truth is, for me, no matter what recognition I get, I think I am always going to question myself," Larson said.

"Free Fire" will be in theaters nationwide on Friday.