Everybody knows that Oscar Sunday is one of Hollywood's most glamorous nights of the year.

But how much work do stars put into getting red carpet ready?

Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik is telling all to ABC News.

Shaik's hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, will explain how to style hair for an A-list event, and makeup artist Sofia Bermudez will demonstrate her favorite tricks, too.

Afterward, Shaik will head off to Elton John's Oscars party, but join ABC News for all of the action beforehand, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.