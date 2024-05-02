Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen had 40K phone contacts, 10 pages for Trump

Expert says Cohen had 40K phone contacts, 10 pages for Trump

Expert witness Douglas Daus walked jurors through what he found on Cohen's phones after he extracted the data -- including an astounding 39,745 contacts.

Most phones have a few hundred contacts, Daus said.

On one of Cohen's phones, he had 10 pages of contacts for Donald Trump alone, according to Daus.

On Cohen's second phone, he had 385 contacts, which is average, according to Daus.

Daus then displayed for the jury text messages between Cohen and former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.

"Call me," Cohen texted Hicks on November 4, 2016.

Jurors then saw a photo of Cohen in the White House briefing room which was contained on his phone. Cohen is standing behind the podium in the photo.

Jurors also saw a calendar entry on Cohen's phone called "Meeting with POTUS" on February 8, 2017.

Daus identified that Cohen's phone contained three encrypted messaging apps: WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

Less than an hour after jurors listened to some of Cohen's recordings of his phone calls with Keith Davidson, Daus showed the jurors the location of some of those recordings on Cohen's phone.