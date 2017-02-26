Oscars 2017: How the stars are getting ready for Hollywood's biggest night

It's Hollywood's biggest night and hours before the Academy Awards, the stars are getting ready in different ways.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson decided to rise early on Sunday to finish some work and spend time with his 1-year-old daughter Jasmine, according to an Instagram post.

"Got up early to get some good, quiet Sunday work done in my office and this little tiger wakes up, wanders in and wants to watch 'Mo'.. short for Moana," he wrote in a caption. "And aaaaall daddy's work comes to a screeching halt."

"We're excited for tonight's #Oscars. Grateful to be nominated! Time to hit the gym and yes, standing up while I work at my desk is my jam," he added.

Johnson starred in the Disney animated film "Moana," which earned two Oscar nominations -- one for best animated feature film and one for best original song for "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's "How Far I'll Go."

In fact, Miranda will perform that song with "Moana's" Auli'i Cravalho. She shared a sneak peek of her look hours before the show.

T minus 2hrs to the Oscar Red Carpet!! ?? ?? #GlamSquaaad #???? A post shared by Auli'i (@auliicravalho) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Oscar-nominated singer Justin Timberlake, who is set to perform his hit "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the film "Trolls," also shared on the social media network that he was warming up hours before the show, which will air live at 8:30 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre.

We ready. You ready? #Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:45am PST

Warm up. #Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Meanwhile, other stars chose to spend the hours before the 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, relaxing.

Octavia Spencer, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Hidden Figures," relaxed with a bath and her favorite coffee.

#ad #redcarpetready means de-stressing with my cup of americano coffee and a bubble bath. @DunkinDonuts #saturday A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

Naomie Harris, who is battling her in the same category for her role in "Moonlight," got a facial.

She described it as a "a moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins," she wrote in a caption.

Preparations for the #oscars begin early with a facial by @teresatarmey ! A moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins!!! A post shared by Naomie Harris (@naomieharris) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Composer Dustin O'Halloran, who is nominated for best original music score for his work on "Lion," decided to be one with nature before the big show begins.

calm before #oscars2017 A post shared by Dustin O'Halloran (@dustinohalloran) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

And it looks like presenter Rix Ahmed, who stars in HBO's "The Night Of," already got his hands on a coveted tropy...a faux one.

Shout out @jhizet + @cdittmer + @ilariaurbinati + @zegnaofficial for getting me cleaned up for the OSCARS A post shared by Riz Ahmed / Riz MC (@rizahmed) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Meanwhile, Janelle Monae, who starred in two Oscar-nominated films, "Moonlight" and "Hidden Figures," reflected on this milestone moment.

"This is a really...special day," she said in a video. "Some of you may not know it...but as a little girl I've always dreamt of going to the Oscars and I get to go today. I get to be in the room of true artists, people who have inspired me along the years."