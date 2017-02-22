Oscars red carpet: Stylists to Viola Davis, Natalie Portman, Michelle Williams share secrets

Three Hollywood stylists to Oscar-nominated actresses shared some of their secrets with "Good Morning America" for how they are preparing celebrities for this Sunday's Oscars.

Elizabeth Stewart, who is styling best supporting actress nominee Viola Davis, offered "GMA" a behind-the-scenes peak at Davis's wardrobe.

"This is Viola's rack, as you can tell by the strong colors and clean, bold shapes," Stewart said. "We decided at the beginning of the season that we were going to do bright colors. And I think that's what you can expect."

Stewart also revealed that the actress, who was nominated for her role in "Fences," carries flats around with her everywhere.

"Viola absolutely has to wear comfortable shoes," Stewart said. "She carries little ballet flats that roll up in her purse, meaning I have to get an extra large handbag to carry."

Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams' Stylist

Kate Young, who is styling Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams this year, said that she is trying to focus on picking an outfit that would allow the individual personalities of the two actresses to take center stage.

"Michelle works with Louis Vuitton. And Nicolas Ghesquière designs all her dresses," Young said of the "Manchester by the Sea" best supporting actress nominee. "At the Golden Globes this year, she wore a piece of ribbon instead of jewelry."

"She takes risks," Young added. "And I think you can continue to see that."

Young said that viewers can expect a soft, feminine look from Natalie Portman on this year's Oscars red carpet.

Portman, who was nominated for best actress in a leading role for her part in "Jackie," is also currently pregnant.

"The last time she won an Oscar she was pregnant, too," Young said.

"We've worked a lot with a brand called 'Hatch,'" Young said, adding that their clothes are designed "for before, during and after pregnancy, which I think is super amazing."

Ruth Negga's Stylist

Kara Welch, who is styling Oscars' newcomer Ruth Negga said that there are only two dresses they are currently deciding between.

"We haven't quite eliminated yet," Welch said of the outfit choice for Negga, who was nominated for best actress in a leading role for her part in "Loving."

"You always need a backup that's as good as your hero," Welch added.

Stewart, who is styling Davis, said that on big day itself, "it's just about implementing everything."

"If the dress is hard to walk in, we'll practice. If it looks better in a certain pose, sometimes we'll practice a pose," Stewart said. "Mostly it's working with the hair and makeup team, sort of the glam squad, to make sure the look is all of a piece and it's going to make her feel as beautiful as she can."

The 89th Academy Awards will air on Sunday on ABC.