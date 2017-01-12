Paris Jackson is sounding off about British actor Joseph Fiennes portraying her late father, Michael Jackson, in the upcoming TV comedy series "Urban Myths."

Although the TV film was originally titled, "Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon," it's now been incorporated into "Urban Myths: A Brand New Collection of Comedies," which centers on telling "true...ish" pop culture stories about favorite celebrities.

The half-hour episode tells the story of how Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Jackson and Marlon Brando fled Manhattan after September 11 in a rental car en route to Boston, according to Sky TV, which will air it in the U.K. later this year.

"The resulting road trip sees them reflecting on their lives, loves, careers and egos as they go," a press release detailed.

So far, the series does not have a U.S. air date.

In a recently released trailer, fans saw a first glimpse of Fiennes, 46, as the King of Pop, wearing his signature fedora, sunglasses and what appears to be a prosthetic nose.

Responding to a tweet that included photos of the trailer on Twitter, Paris Jackson wrote Wednesday evening, "i'm so incredibly offended by it, as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit."

Michael Jackson's only daughter wasn't the only member of the famous musical clan to sound off about the casting. His nephew, Taj Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson, also shared his disappointment on Twitter.

"Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with," he wrote Wednesday. "No words could express the blatant disrespect."

Previously, Fiennes spoke out about the backlash he has been receiving because of his role, particularly that he was a white British actor portraying an African American singer.

"I deal in imagination, so I don't think imagination should have rules stamped on them," he told the Associated Press last year. "If it promotes stereotyping, then it's wrong. I made a distinction that the Jackson project doesn't do that."

The actor added that "it was a shock" when he learned that he scored the role. "I thought someone had got it wrong."

ABC News reached out to Sky TV, which declined to comment at this time.

Still, the British network told Rolling Stone in a statement: "Joseph Fiennes is cast as Michael Jackson. It is part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set."

The King of Pop died in his California home more than seven years ago on June 25, 2009.