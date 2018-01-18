'Party of Five' to be rebooted with a deportation plotline

"Party of Five" is getting a modern-day reboot.

Freeform announced Thursday that the network has committed to a put pilot for a reboot of the 1990s family drama with the show's original creators, Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman.

A put pilot, according to Variety, is a deal to produce a pilot that includes penalties if the episode is not aired.

While the original series centered on the five Salinger siblings forced to carry on after the deaths of their parents, the reboot will follow five siblings whose parents, the Buendiases, were suddenly deported to Mexico.

Rodrigo Garcia will direct the pilot and will serve as executive producer.

"Party of Five" ran for six seasons on Fox and featured actors including Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert and Jennifer Love Hewitt. In 1996, it won the Golden Globe for best dramatic television series.

Disney is the parent company of Freeform and ABC News.