Patti LaBelle gets sweet surprise from YouTube star James Wright

Music icon and bestselling cookbook author Patti LaBelle discussed her new book, "Desserts LaBelle: Soulful Sweets to Sing About," on "Good Morning America," and got a sweet surprise from YouTube star James Wright upon sharing her family recipes.

After LaBelle presented her first two confections, Wright surprised the Grammy-winning singer as he carried out a tray of her lemon bars.

YES! @JWrightSings and @MsPattiPatti on the show together talking about pies is TOO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/CIEgt9xDcS — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 25, 2017

"Oh Patti!" Wright exclaimed upon tasting the lemon bars. The reaction was reminiscent of a video of Wright's that praised LaBelle's sweet potato pies and went viral back in 2015, which helped her signature pies fly off the shelves in Walmart stores across the country.

"It was selling really well," LaBelle said of her parents' recipe for the pies sold in Walmart. "And then baby James comes on and shocks everybody and then more and more people bought the pie ... It was just a blessing," she added.

The two became close friends, and the singer even shared an episode with Wright on her Cooking Channel show, "Patti LaBelle's Place."