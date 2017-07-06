Patton Oswalt is engaged to Meredith Salenger, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.

Salenger broke the news on Thursday, when she shared a handful of photos to social media.

"It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" she captioned the photos. "I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes"

Oswalt, 48, and Salenger, 47, made their first public appearance as a couple last month, when they walked the red carpet for the "Baby Driver" premiere hand in hand.

This will be the first marriage for Salenger and the second for Oswalt, whose first wife, crime writer Michelle McNamara, died suddenly in April 2016.

They have an 8-year-old daughter, Alice.