Patton Oswalt is engaged to Meredith Salenger

Jul 6, 2017, 1:32 PM ET
PHOTO: Meredith Salenger and Patton Oswalt arrive at the Premiere Of AMCs "Preacher" Season 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images
Meredith Salenger and Patton Oswalt arrive at the Premiere Of AMC's "Preacher" Season 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, June 20, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Patton Oswalt is engaged to Meredith Salenger, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.

Salenger broke the news on Thursday, when she shared a handful of photos to social media.

"It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!" she captioned the photos. "I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes"

Patton Oswalt Recalls the Day His Wife, Michelle McNamara, Died

Patton Oswalt on His Late Wife Michelle McNamara: 'It Was Love Pretty Much Immediately for Me'

Oswalt, 48, and Salenger, 47, made their first public appearance as a couple last month, when they walked the red carpet for the "Baby Driver" premiere hand in hand.

This will be the first marriage for Salenger and the second for Oswalt, whose first wife, crime writer Michelle McNamara, died suddenly in April 2016.

They have an 8-year-old daughter, Alice.