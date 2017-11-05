Congratulations to newlyweds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger. The two wed Saturday, the actor announced on Twitter.

Oswalt, 48, shared a photo from the wedding where he sported a gray suit, without a tie, while his bride donned an off-the-shoulder wedding gown. "What’d you guys do yesterday?" he captioned the photo.

His daughter, Alice, served as the flower girl. She's Oswalt's 8-year-old daughter with his late wife, Michelle McNamara.

This pretty girl. ??. Photo credit. @jeffvespa A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:12am PST

World Champion Flower Girl. pic.twitter.com/nORAwEB8eS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 5, 2017

Oswalt became engaged to his then-fiancee Salenger in July, more than a year after McNamara died on April 21, 2016.

The actor was forced to defend his engagement on Facebook after receiving some negative comments from fans.

Oswalt said he "decided to ignore" the "bitter grub worms," who had negative things to say about his engagement. Instead, he shared a blog, titled "A Widow's Rage Defense Against Patton Oswalt's Engagement," in which writer Erica Roman defended the actor.

"Who gave you the position to judge when it’s 'too soon' for a person who has suffered the worst to be able to find happiness and companionship again?" Roman wrote. "It's been 15 months! How long should a widow sit in isolation before YOU are comfortable enough to release them from their solitary confinement?"