Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Alicia Vikander arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Actor Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Casey Affleck arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Dakota Johnson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Luciana Barroso, left, and Matt Damon arrive at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Jessica Biel arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Luz Towns-Miranda, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda arrive at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Actor Emma Roberts attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Blanca Blanco attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Ryan Seacrest attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Felicity Jones attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Nancy O'Dell attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

