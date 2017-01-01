Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Alicia Vikander arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actor Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Casey Affleck arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dakota Johnson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Luciana Barroso, left, and Matt Damon arrive at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jessica Biel arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Luz Towns-Miranda, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda arrive at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actor Emma Roberts attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Blanca Blanco attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ryan Seacrest attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Felicity Jones attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nancy O'Dell attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images