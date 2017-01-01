Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Alicia Vikander arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actor Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Casey Affleck arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Ginnifer Goodwin attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Luciana Barroso, left, and Matt Damon arrive at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jessica Biel arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chrissy Teigen arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Luz Towns-Miranda, left, and Lin-Manuel Miranda arrive at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actor Emma Roberts attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blanca Blanco attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the Oscars, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Felicity Jones attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nancy O'Dell attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 26, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images