Margot Robbie Steps Out With Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are seen at LAX, Jan. 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Actress Nicole Kidman poses with the International Star Award during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Amy Adams
Actress Amy Adams poses with the Chairman's Award during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
Actor Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actress Annette Bening poses with the Career Achievement Award during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
-
Jane Lynch and Ryan Gosling
Actress Jane Lynch and Actor Ryan Gosling pose with the Vanguard Award and during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images