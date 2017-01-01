starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

  • Margot Robbie Steps Out With Tom Ackerley

    Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are seen at LAX, Jan. 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
    starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

  • Nicole Kidman

    Actress Nicole Kidman poses with the International Star Award during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

  • Amy Adams

    Actress Amy Adams poses with the Chairman's Award during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

  • Andrew Garfield

    Actor Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Actress Annette Bening poses with the Career Achievement Award during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

  • Jane Lynch and Ryan Gosling

    Actress Jane Lynch and Actor Ryan Gosling pose with the Vanguard Award and during the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, California.
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

