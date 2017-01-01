John Hurt, 77 John Hurt is pictured on the red carpet at the 8th Rome Film Festival, Nov. 9, 2013 in Rome. He died on Jan. 27 at the age of 77. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the taping of a special in Los Angeles, Jan. 8, 2012. She died on Jan. 25 at the age of 80. Sam Mircovich/Reuters

Miguel Ferrer, 61 Actor Miguel Ferrer is pictured on an episode of "Bionic Woman" in 2007. He died on Jan. 19 at the age of 61. NBC/Universal/REX/Shutterstock

Eugene Cernan, 82 Apollo 17 mission commander Eugene Cernan is pictured in a spacesuit covered with lunar dust inside the lunar module on the moon after his second moonwalk of the mission, Dec. 12, 1972. Cernan, the last person to walk on the moon, died on Jan. 16 at the age of 82. Harrison H. Schmitt/NASA

William Peter Blatty, 89 Author of the novel and screenwriter of the film adaptation of "The Exorcist," William Peter Blatty posing on the so-called "Exorcist Steps" in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, on Oct. 29, 2013. He died on Jan. 12 at the age of 89. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

Steven McDonald, 59 New York Police Officer Steven McDonald is photographed before the morning session of the Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 30, 2004. On Jan. 10, 2017, officials said McDonald, who was paralyzed by a bullet and became an international voice for peace after he publicly forgave the gunman, died at the age of 59. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Zygmunt Bauman, 91 Polish sociologist Zygmunt Bauman attends the presentation of his book "Culture in a Liquid Modern World" in Barcelona, Spain. Bauman died at the age of 91 on Jan. 9. Toni Albir/EPA