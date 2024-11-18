Caroline Kennedy weighed in on her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s views on vaccines during remarks on Monday after he was announced as the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

"I think Bobby Kennedy's views on vaccines are dangerous, but I don't think that most Americans share them. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens," she said at the National Press Club of Australia.

"You know, I grew up with him," she added. "So, I have known all this for a long time and others are just getting to know him."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Macomb Community College, Nov. 1, 2024, in Warren, Mich. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Kennedy added that her uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy, had fought for affordable health care, and that her family was proud of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act, which she said was built on Sen. Kennedy's work.

"I would say that our family is united in terms of our support for the public health sector and infrastructure and has greatest admiration for the medical profession in our country, and Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views," Caroline Kennedy said.

-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim