Daisy Ridley Celebrities arrive to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. <br> <br> Daisy Ridley attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel Candice Swanepoel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo Behati Prinsloo attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Katy Perry Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen Gisele Bundchen attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Claire Danes Claire Danes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New YorK. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images