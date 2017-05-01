Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Daisy Ridley

    Celebrities arrive to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. <br> <br> Daisy Ridley attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Candice Swanepoel

    Candice Swanepoel attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Behati Prinsloo

    Behati Prinsloo attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Katy Perry

    Katy Perry attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Gisele Bundchen

    Gisele Bundchen attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Claire Danes

    Claire Danes attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New YorK.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

  • Anna Wintour

    Anna Wintour attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

