  • Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Nicole Kidman does a kick for the photographers on the red carpet of the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
  • Jennifer Lawrence poses at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Greta Gerwig arrives at the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, March 4, 2018.
  • Jennifer Garner walking on the red carpet during the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
  • Mahershala Ali arrives at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Sandra Bullock arrives at the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, March 4, 2018.
  • Meryl Streep arrives at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Mira Sorvino arrives at the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 4, 2018.
  • Margot Robbie attends the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018.
  • Gina Rodriguez arrives at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Kelly Ripa attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
  • Mary J. Blige attends the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018.
  • Whoopi Goldberg, left, and Alex Martin arrive at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Viola Davis arrives at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
  • Allison Janney attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
  • Rita Moreno wears the same dress to the Oscars in 1962, pictured getting a kiss from George Chakiris, and on the red carpet in 2018, right.
  • Ashley Judd attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, March 4, 2018 in Hollywood.
  • Sam Rockwell (L) and his wife US actress Leslie Bibb arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood.
  • Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center, March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
  • Jane Fonda arrives at the Oscars on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Mirai Nagasu arrives at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
  • Allison Williams arrives at the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, March 4, 2018.
  • Adam Rippon arrives at the Oscars, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
