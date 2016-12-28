Pink and Carey Hart Welcome 2nd Child, Jameson Moon

Dec 28, 2016, 6:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Pink attends the premiere of Disneys Alice Through the Looking Glass at the El Capitan Theatre, May 23, 2016, in Hollywood, California.Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Pink is now the mother of two.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart, on Monday, Dec. 26, she revealed on Instagram.

“I love my baby daddy,” she captioned one of the photos, which featured Hart cuddling the newborn.

This is the second child for the 37-year-old singer, whose given name is Alecia Moore, and Hart, 41. Their daughter, Willow Sage, was born in 2011.

“I love being a mama," she said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" this past May. "I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute number one goal in life.”

