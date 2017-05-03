Pippa Middleton first became a household name when she stunned in a white bridesmaid dress at the 2011 wedding of her sister, Princess Kate, to Prince William.

Middleton, 33, will again don white, this time as the bride, when she ties the knot with financier James Matthews, 41, on May 20. The longtime friends announced their engagement last July.

With the wedding just weeks away, details have begun to emerge about Middleton and Matthews’ big day.

Here is everything you need to know about the couple and their wedding plans.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play a role

Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed that Middleton's niece and nephew, the children of William and Kate, will play visible roles in the wedding.

"Prince George (who is 3) will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte (2 on May 2) will be a bridesmaid," the palace said in a statement in April.

Famous siblings will attend

Ian Gavan/GP/Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the wedding, though it is unclear if Kate, 35, will play a role in her sister's wedding. Kate attended a girls' ski weekend in March in Meribel, France, with Middleton and a number of Middleton's friends.

Kensington Palace also announced Prince Harry will join the wedding festivities. Harry, 32, and Middleton have become close since taking on best man and maid of honor duties at William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

Matthews' brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, is also expected to attend and could be the best man. The Matthews brothers are the sons of David and Jane Matthews.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Spencer Matthews famously starred in the British reality shows "I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here" and "Made in Chelsea."

Hometown wedding

Joan Wakeham/REX/Shutterstock

Matthews and Middleton will tie the knot at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, located just six miles from Bucklebury, where Middleton was raised.

The couple's church service could include uninvited guests according to recently-published guidelines from the Church of England. The guidelines define a marriage as a "public ceremony," meaning local parishioners of that church, whether or not they received an invitation from the bride and groom, are allowed to attend.

There is an exception to the Church of England guidelines if security is an issue. Since the second, third, fourth and fifth-in-line to the British throne are attending the Matthews and Middleton's church service, it is considered likely the wedding service will be exempt from the rule to allow in uninvited guests.

Middletons to host reception

Wakeham/Splash News/Newscom

The newlyweds are expected to celebrate their marriage with a reception at the Bucklebury home of Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The manor home is where William, Kate, George and Charlotte spent Christmas last year and where Kate spent time both during and after her pregnancies with George and Charlotte. The $8 million mansion, dubbed "Bucklebury Manor," boasts seven bedrooms and sits on 18 acres of property with stunning gardens, fish ponds, a tennis court and pool.

William, Kate and their children and Prince Harry are expected to stay at Bucklebury, along with their security detail. Matthews' parents will reportedly stay elsewhere.

The Middletons run an online party supply company, Party Pieces.

Pippa Middleton wrote a book in 2012 on party planning titled "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends." She also released a cookbook last year titled "Heartfelt."

Meghan Markle could be a guest

Newscom

Markle, the American girlfriend of Prince Harry, will reportedly not attend the church service, but rumors have circulated that she could be Harry's date at the cocktail reception following the vows and the wedding reception at the Middletons' home.

Markle, 35, and Harry, 32, began dating last summer and Harry brought Markle to Jamaica in March, as his guest at the wedding of one of his closest childhood friends.

Middleton and Matthews are longtime friends

Drew Angerer/EPA

Matthews is an investor and hedge fund millionaire who owns Eden Rock Capital Management, which he named after the famous, five-star St. Barts resort Eden Rock owned by his family.

Matthews and Middleton dated briefly in 2012. They rekindled their relationship in 2015 and competed in various charity athletic and endurance races around the globe, where they fell in love. Their joint athletic pursuits include a 33-mile cross-country ski race in Norway and a bicycle ride across America.

Middleton last year successfully reached the summit of the Matterhorn, a 14,692-foot peak in Switzerland, in honor of Matthews' brother, Michael, who died in 1999 while descending the mountain.

Middleton moved into Matthews' $25-million dollar London townhouse in January 2016. The two were seen around town on a series of dates, including dinners with Middleton's mother, and invited the entire Middleton family on holidays at Matthews' family's Eden Rock resort. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship with an appearance at Wimbledon in July 2016.

The engagement and ring

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Matthews proposed to Middleton at England's Lake District in July 2016. Her engagement ring is an estimated four-carat asscher cushion cut hexagonal-shaped ring set in an Art Deco platinum setting surrounded by multiple smaller diamonds.

The ring, which rivals Kate's ring once worn by Princess Diana, is estimated by London jewelers to have cost $350,000.

The wedding dress

Giles Deacon is the favorite to design Middleton's wedding gown. He was seen bringing a number of garment bags earlier this year into the townhouse Middleton shares with Matthews but could just be sharing wedding party ideas.

Kate's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, was a secret kept from the public until the day of her wedding in 2011.

Society milliner Stephen Jones is speculated to be making hats and Middleton's veil. Jones was also seen bringing bags into the couple's home.