'Price Is Right' contestant goes bonkers after breaking Plinko record

"Come on down!"

A contestant on "The Price is Right" went wild last night after setting the record on the show's famous pricing game, Plinko, and banking $31,500.

Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pennsylvania, guessed $1 to get to the big stage where he won a vacuum sealer, a water pik, and a crock pot.

He then played Plinko and broke the record for the most money ever won in that game.

Contestants earn Plinko chips by guessing correct digits on the prices of prizes. They then take their chips to the top of the Plinko board and drop them, where they bounce between a series of pegs into a slot that reveals the winning amount.

The episode featuring Belz's big Plinko win aired on Thursday.

Belz took to Facebook to write about his record-breaking score.

"Today has been absolutely amazing!!!!" Belz wrote. "We had a bunch of family and friends over tonight to watch the show!!! I was called on down, bid $1, played Plinko, set a record with $31,500, spun the big wheel, met Drew, George, Amber and Rachael, and literally went viral all across the internet! I literally cannot believe it happened still!!! I'm still in disbelief and on cloud nine!!!!"