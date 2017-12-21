See how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle photos compare with past royal engagement photos

Dec 21, 2017, 3:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for one of two official engagement photos, at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, in this photo released by Kensington Palace, Dec. 21, 2017. PlayAlexi Lubomirski via AP
WATCH Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pose in candid engagement photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are following a royal tradition in sharing their glamorous engagement photos with the world.

The couple released three photos taken earlier this week by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

Harry and Markle followed royal precedent by releasing a more formal shot and a more casual shot.

In one photo, Markle is seen with her hand on Harry's knee while dressed in a Ralph and Russo dress.

In another photo, she is casually embracing Harry's face and chose a Victoria Beckham sweater, with Harry in a Burberry coat.

The couple also shared a photo that shows Markle's arm looped in Harry's arm, another traditional royal pose.

Harry and Markle were photographed outdoors, at Frogmore House in Windsor. They plan to wed next May at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Like Prince William and Princess Kate before them, Harry and Markle also chose a photographer with personal significance.

Lubomirski's work has appeared in Vogue and other high-fashion magazines and he has photographed stars including Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé.

He is also a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was the favorite photographer of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, and the photographer behind many shots of William and Harry with their mother.

Testino photographed William and Kate for their engagement photos in 2010.

To see Markle's and Harry's engagement photos through the lens of history, take a look back at the photos of other royal couples through the years.

Prince William and Princess Kate

William and Kate were photographed by Mario Testino in 2010 the Cornwall Room at St. James's Palace in London.

The couple's more casual shot has the same framing, with Kate close to William's face, that is seen in the casual shot of Harry and Markle.

PHOTO: Prince William and Miss Catherine Middleton are pictured, Nov. 25, 2010 in the Council Chamber at St. Jamess Palace in London, in this official portrait that they have chosen to release to mark their engagement. (c) Mario Testino/PA via Newscom
Prince William and Miss Catherine Middleton are pictured, Nov. 25, 2010 in the Council Chamber at St. James's Palace in London, in this official portrait that they have chosen to release to mark their engagement.

PHOTO: Prince William and Miss Catherine Middleton are pictured, Nov. 25, 2010 in the Cornwall Room at St. Jamess Palace in London, in this official portrait that they have chosen to release to mark their engagement.(c) Mario Testino 2010/PA via Newscom
Prince William and Miss Catherine Middleton are pictured, Nov. 25, 2010 in the Cornwall Room at St. James's Palace in London, in this official portrait that they have chosen to release to mark their engagement.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Harry's parents posed for their engagement photos in 1981 at Buckingham Palace in London.

PHOTO: Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles pose for photographs at Buckingham Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement, Feb. 24, 1981. Tim Graham/Getty Images
Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles pose for photographs at Buckingham Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement, Feb. 24, 1981.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Harry's grandparents were also photographed at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement in 1947.

PHOTO: The first official portrait of Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace in London, July 10, 1947, after the announcement of their engagement.Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The first official portrait of Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace in London, July 10, 1947, after the announcement of their engagement.

