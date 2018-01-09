Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out today for their second official event as an engaged couple, visiting a radio station in the Brixton district of London.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, visited Reprezent, a radio station that provides educational and training programs for at-risk teens in the community.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Cheering fans, some of whom screamed, "Meghan, we love you," greeted the couple as they arrived at the station.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio ?? pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

Markle, dressed in a Smythe coat and with her hair in a bun, waved and appeared to blow a small kiss to the crowd.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Inside the station, Harry and Markle met with young people and toured a studio.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle chat to young people on the @ReprezentRadio programme about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped them to develop important skills. pic.twitter.com/zKtJTEZ7g4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

One of Reprezent's disc jockeys, Jevanni Letford, tweeted that he handed Harry his business card in hopes of securing a job as the disk jockey at Harry and Markle's upcoming wedding.

Reprezent seeks to prepare participants with the tools to establish careers in the broadcast and music industries and further their education and employment opportunities. The station also partners with a network of schools to provide mental health support for young people.

In the On Air studio, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle meet presenter Glory as she records her show for @ReprezentRadio. pic.twitter.com/72HjEQpAjv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

The Reprezent training programme was established in 2008 in response to an alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

Harry, along with Prince William and Princess Kate, has made mental health awareness a main focus of his charitable work.

Markle will become a patron of the Royal Foundation, which serves as the main vehicle for Harry, William and Kate's philanthropic activities, after her May wedding to Harry.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

With her official appearances, Markle, who recently moved to London, is getting used to a role that will become a part of her life when she joins the royal family.

She was met by cheers from a crowd waving both U.K. and U.S. flags when she and Harry attended their first official event as an engaged couple in December in Nottingham. The pair visited a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair Dec. 1, a poignant reminder of the work so closely associated with Harry's mother, the late Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive in Nottingham for their first official visit together since announcing their engagement. pic.twitter.com/iXXrJEumxk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2017

Harry's charity, Sentebale, helps vulnerable children in southern Africa struggling with HIV/AIDS. He has campaigned tirelessly for a greater understanding of and funding for the disease.

Markle said in the pair's first sit-down interview as an engaged couple in November that she is looking forward to this "new chapter" in her life, particularly the charitable work.

"We realized once you have access and a voice that people are willing to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously," Markle said. "And now being boots on the ground in the U.K., I'm excited to just really get to know more about the different communities here, [and learn about the] smaller organizations who are working on the same causes that I've always been passionate about under this umbrella."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry said in the same interview he is looking forward to doing charitable work with Markle as a "team."

"We're a fantastic team, we know we are, and we'll - we hope to, you know, over time try and have as much impact for all the things that we care about as much as possible," Harry said.

Harry and Markle will wed May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.