Prince Harry takes girlfriend Meghan Markle to friend's wedding in Jamaica

Prince Harry has taken his relationship with "Suits" actress Meghan Markle to the next step. The fifth in line, who has been dating the American actress since last summer, brought Markle as a guest to Jamaica for one of his oldest friend's wedding.

Prince Harry flew to Jamaica on a commercial flight to perform usher duties for Tom Inskip. Inskip attended Elton with Harry and his father is a friend of Prince Charles. The two childhood friends were also together in Las Vegas when naked pictures of Prince Harry later surfaced. The wedding festivities took place at the exclusive Round Hill Hotel and villas in Montgomery Bay, Jamaica. Harry and Meghan are reportedly holed up in one of the super posh ocean view villas which can cost as much as $2000 a night.

Markle jetted to Jamaica from Toronto to join Prince Harry as his guest. The couple, who started dating last summer, took a vacation to Norway to view the Northern lights after Christmas. The actress and Prince Harry were photographed holding hands after a date night to members only club Soho House in London and were also snapped attending a play in the West End.

The couple have been spending more time together while Markle is on a hiatus from her film commitments. They spent nearly the last month together at Prince Harry's Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.