Fashion experts are keeping a close eye on whether Prince Harry's new girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, will have the same influence on the fashion world as Harry's sister-in-law, Princess Kate.

Kate's elegant style has been copied all over the world. Clothing items worn by Kate, 35, often sell out, while lower-cost alternatives, sometimes referred to as "Repli- Kates," are sought by fashionistas trying to emulate Kate's look.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge By Josh Olins

Kate was featured on the cover of British Vogue's June 2016 100th anniversary edition and was featured in a 10-page spread inside the magazine.

Royal watchers now appear to see another fashion role model in Markle, also 35, a Los Angeles-born actress who stars in the USA Network series "Suits." Last week, Markle was photographed wearing a $75 double arrow stacking ring from jewelry brand Missoma.

Earlier this year, Markle's Instagram page showed her sporting a $150 engraved bar necklace also by Missoma.

In December, Markle was spotted with a necklace including the initials "M" and "H" while she ran errands in Toronto, where she films "Suits." The necklace is believed to be from Los Angeles designer Maya Brenner and retails for $240.

Markle has also been seen wearing tried-and-true British brands while out and about in the U.K. Markle wore a pair of traditional Hunter boots and a waxed, cotton Barbour jacket during a visit this week to a flower stall near Harry's Kensington Palace cottage.

At Christmas time, Harry's new girlfriend accessorized with Mulberry's $1,200 royal blue "Bayswater" bag, which later sold out. Last week, when Markle and Harry were photographed by U.K. newspaper The Sun leaving private member's club Soho House hand-in-hand, the actress was seen carrying Mulberry's zip around clutch in burgundy. That too sold out.

Markle complemented that look with a pair of navy suede Burberry ankle boots.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry spotted on sweet date with girlfriend Meghan Markle https://t.co/vjfHigNUy6 pic.twitter.com/6FuhfMWP8U — The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2017

The actress -- who also runs her own fashion and lifestyle website, The Tig, -- is slowly establishing her own brand, both figuratively and literally. Markle was the most-Googled actress last year.

Markle unveiled her own fashion line for Canadian retailer Reitmans last fall. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a faux leather pencil skirt and black turtleneck from the line. All the items from the line are marketed for around $100 or less.

So excited to announce the exclusive fall collection I designed for @Reitmans!! More details by clicking link in my bio #MMxReitmans #fashion ??please read my personal comments in the feed below ?? A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

In another photo for the brand, which features items in muted earth tones and mixes knit fabrics with silks and faux leather, Markle wore a pair of sexy skin-tight pants.

Whether Markle will have the long-term impact on the fashion world as Kate still remains to be seen. Markle certainly does have fashion editors watching, and as she steps out with Harry, retailers may see the "Meghan effect" become a real trend.